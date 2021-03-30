Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Favourite Football Club In Candid Admission, Gives Comical Reason

While delivering the inaugural M L Jaisimha Foundation lecture on Monday, Sunil Gavaskar revealed his admiration for Motganhalli Laxminarsu Jaisimha. Jaisimha was an Indian all-rounder who played 39 Tests for India, scored three hundreds and picked up nine wickets. During his speech, the legendary opening batsman also revealed his famous football club in a candid admission and gave a comical reason for the same.

Sunil Gavaskar calls M L Jaisimha a hero

Speaking at the academy, Sunil Gavaskar revealed that it was his honour to deliver the inaugural lecture. Gavaskar said, “I wouldn’t have missed anything in the world. I’m a fan of Motganhalli Laxminarsu Jaisimha forever, Fan forever. For me to visit the academy to speak at the foundation about my hero is a great privilege and honour.”

Gavaskar further complimented his hero by explaining his cricketing skills. “In his first nine Test matches, his average was 52.75 and then of course he was never given a position. He has opened the bowling and batting for India 13 times in Test matches. Jai had 431 first class wickets. He was a true all-rounder, he could bowl medium pace, bowl off spin too,” he said.

In an anecdote, Gavaskar also explained how fortunate he was to be on the same tour as Jaisimha. “Who thought I would be on the same flight (in 1971). He was fantastic although he did not have the best of tours. Every evening I went to two rooms, one was captain Ajit Wadekar’s and the other Jai. It was a learning curve for us. It was just an incredible experience. I had two 50 partnerships with Jai. I wish some more runs were added to Jai and Salim (Durrani) uncle’s scores so that they could have been included in the England tour. That was the last opportunity to bat with my hero.”

Sunil Gavaskar reveals Arsenal FC as his favourite football club

While speaking of Jaisimha, Gavaskar revealed Arsenal FC as his favourite football club and also gave a comical reason for the same. “I also became an Arsenal fan because of their coach/manager Arsene Wenger who looks so much like Jai. Every time I see Wenger, I see Jai,” said the former opening batsman. Sadly for Gavaskar, the Gunners are in ninth position in the Premier League standings. Arsenal FC have 42 points after 29 matches and are nine points off Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.