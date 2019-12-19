Champions League: Supercomputer Already Predicts The Result Of Round Of 16 Draws

Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 draws have been finalised and there are some interesting matches to look forward to. 13-time Champions League winner - Real Madrid - will face defending English Premier League title holders Manchester City. Defending Champions League winner Liverpool are up against Atletico Madrid while Chelsea are matched with Bayern Munich. PSG vs Dortmund will be another clash to watch out for.
Many football gurus have already started predicting the score and which team will head into the quarter-finals of the European competition. However, there is an entry of another guru in the prediction business. This guru is different from all the others as it is not a human but a supercomputer. TalkSport, which is a leading sports media house, has now brought up a new technology which processes data and comes up with an estimated answer of which club can get into the next round.
#1 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
First leg: Dortmund 1-2 PSG
Second leg: PSG 2-1 Dortmund
PSG to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#2 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
First leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City
Second leg: Man City 3-1 Real Madrid
Manchester City to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#3 Atalanta vs Valencia
First leg: Atalanta 1-1 Valencia
Second leg: Valencia 2-1 Atalanta
Valencia to win 3-2 on aggregate.
#4 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
First leg: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
Second leg: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Draw 2-2 on aggregate – Atletico Madrid to win on away goals.
#5 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
First leg: Chelsea 1-2 Bayern
Second leg: Bayern 2-0 Chelsea
Bayern Munich to win 4-1 on aggregate.
#6 Lyon vs Juventus
First leg: Lyon 1-2 Juventus
Second leg: Juventus 2-1 Lyon
Juventus to win 4-2 on aggregate.
#7 Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig
First leg: Spurs 2-1 Leipzig
Second leg: Leipzig 1-0 Spurs
Draw 2-2 on aggregate – RB Leipzig to win on away goals.
#8 Napoli vs Barcelona
First leg: Napoli 0-3 Barcelona
Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli
Barcelona to win 6-1 on aggregate.
