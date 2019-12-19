Champions League: Supercomputer Already Predicts The Result Of Round Of 16 Draws

Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 draws have been finalised and there are some interesting matches to look forward to. 13-time Champions League winner - Real Madrid - will face defending English Premier League title holders Manchester City. Defending Champions League winner Liverpool are up against Atletico Madrid while Chelsea are matched with Bayern Munich. PSG vs Dortmund will be another clash to watch out for.

Many football gurus have already started predicting the score and which team will head into the quarter-finals of the European competition. However, there is an entry of another guru in the prediction business. This guru is different from all the others as it is not a human but a supercomputer. TalkSport, which is a leading sports media house, has now brought up a new technology which processes data and comes up with an estimated answer of which club can get into the next round.

So the results predicted by the supercomputer are as follows:

#1 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

First leg: Dortmund 1-2 PSG

Second leg: PSG 2-1 Dortmund

PSG to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#2 Real Madrid vs Manchester City

First leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

Second leg: Man City 3-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#3 Atalanta vs Valencia

First leg: Atalanta 1-1 Valencia

Second leg: Valencia 2-1 Atalanta

Valencia to win 3-2 on aggregate.

#4 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

First leg: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Second leg: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Draw 2-2 on aggregate – Atletico Madrid to win on away goals.

#5 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

First leg: Chelsea 1-2 Bayern

Second leg: Bayern 2-0 Chelsea

Bayern Munich to win 4-1 on aggregate.

#6 Lyon vs Juventus

First leg: Lyon 1-2 Juventus

Second leg: Juventus 2-1 Lyon

Juventus to win 4-2 on aggregate.

#7 Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

First leg: Spurs 2-1 Leipzig

Second leg: Leipzig 1-0 Spurs

Draw 2-2 on aggregate – RB Leipzig to win on away goals.

#8 Napoli vs Barcelona

First leg: Napoli 0-3 Barcelona

Second leg: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli

Barcelona to win 6-1 on aggregate.

