Super Cup 2023 Highlights: FC Goa Defeat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on defending Champions FC Goa in the Super Cup at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Both the teams have already crashed out of the tournament and this could be a huge chance for both managers to check out their bench strength.

Anirban Sarkar
Image: IndianFootball/Twitter

22:30 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa defeat ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal

FC Goa ended their Super Cup campaign with a win as Fares Arnaout's late goal has given them a victory over the ISL champions.

 

22:22 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa open the scoring

A Vishal Kaith howler allows FC Goa to pounce in as Fares heads home.

22:08 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa enjoying a good spell

FC Goa using the width to put in numerous crosses but none of them has been met

22:03 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: ATKMB looking lively

Hnamte launches a brilliant through ball but Petratros fails to reach it.

21:56 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: end to end affair

it has been a pulsating second half as both ATKMB and FCG have displayed their attacking antics.

21:47 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: second half starts

ATKMB and FCG will not want to end the tie with a dull scoreline

21:23 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: It's goalless at the break

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half

21:15 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FCG controlling the tempo

Carl McHugh clears as a threatening cross comes from the right side

21:10 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: Halftime approaching

Lison Colaco has a go at the FCG goal but the keeper makes a regulation save

20:54 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa pushing for a breakthrough

Anwar Ali tries to curl in one but it doesn't bother the ATKMB keeper

pointer
20:48 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: Ashique has been a livewire

Ashique gets past two FCG players before launching a shot at the target. But the goalkeeper paves it away with sheer precision.

20:48 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa dominating possession

FC Goa look to build from the back

20:41 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: Both teams already out of contention

Morale will be not that high as it would be difficult to look for inspiration in a dead rubber

20:36 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa showing the urgency more

FC Goa have their first corner of the match

20:34 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: Subhasis Bose is the ATKMB captain

Subhasis Bose is captaining the ATKMB side in the absence of Pritam Kotal who recently got married

20:34 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: ATKMB vs FCG kicks off

pride will be at stake for both teams

19:57 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa name a very strong lineup

FC Goa will seek their second win on a trot.

 

19:57 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: ATKMB announce their lineups

Carl McHugh will captain the side against FC Goal.

19:22 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: Jamshedpur FC heading to semis

Jamshedpur FC defeat Gokulam Kerala FC to book a place in the Super Cup semifinals

18:16 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: FC Goa have had a disappointing tournament

Despite lodging a 1-0 victory against Gokulam Kerala in the last match FC Goa have failed to stamp their authority this time.

18:16 IST, April 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live updates: ATKMB faced an uncharacteristic defeat in the last clash

Jamshedpur FC inflicted a surprising defeat on the Indian Super League champions and they will be adamant to finish the tournament on a higher note.

