Super Cup 2023 Highlights: FC Goa Defeat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0

Image: IndianFootball/Twitter
FC Goa ended their Super Cup campaign with a win as Fares Arnaout's late goal has given them a victory over the ISL champions.
89' @FCGoaOfficial finally have the breakthrough!🟠🙌— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 18, 2023
Fares Arnaout takes advantage of Kaith's error and heads it in!
ATKMB 0️⃣-1️⃣ FCG
📺 @SonySportsNetwk 2 and @FanCode#ATKMBFCG ⚔️ #HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bvzECDH0it
A Vishal Kaith howler allows FC Goa to pounce in as Fares heads home.
FC Goa using the width to put in numerous crosses but none of them has been met
Hnamte launches a brilliant through ball but Petratros fails to reach it.
it has been a pulsating second half as both ATKMB and FCG have displayed their attacking antics.
ATKMB and FCG will not want to end the tie with a dull scoreline
Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half
Carl McHugh clears as a threatening cross comes from the right side
Lison Colaco has a go at the FCG goal but the keeper makes a regulation save
Anwar Ali tries to curl in one but it doesn't bother the ATKMB keeper
Ashique gets past two FCG players before launching a shot at the target. But the goalkeeper paves it away with sheer precision.
FC Goa look to build from the back
Morale will be not that high as it would be difficult to look for inspiration in a dead rubber
FC Goa have their first corner of the match
Subhasis Bose is captaining the ATKMB side in the absence of Pritam Kotal who recently got married
pride will be at stake for both teams
FC Goa will seek their second win on a trot.
Here’s how we line up for #FCGATKMB in the #HeroSuperCup 🟠#ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain pic.twitter.com/hwJZLzAC4I— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 18, 2023
Carl McHugh will captain the side against FC Goal.
Carl McHugh leads the line today vs FC Goa! 💚♥️#JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroSuperCup pic.twitter.com/Kzt1jhbeQj— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) April 18, 2023
Jamshedpur FC defeat Gokulam Kerala FC to book a place in the Super Cup semifinals
Despite lodging a 1-0 victory against Gokulam Kerala in the last match FC Goa have failed to stamp their authority this time.
Jamshedpur FC inflicted a surprising defeat on the Indian Super League champions and they will be adamant to finish the tournament on a higher note.