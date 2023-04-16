Super Cup 2023 Highlights: Bengaluru Play A 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters

Quick links:
Image: IndianFootball/Twitter
Both teams fail to find the desired winner as points are shared between them.
Kerala's search for that elusive winner continues as they are piling more pressure on BFC
Diamantakos scored a back header as Kerala back in the game
A Sunil Chhetri header is paved away by the Kerala keeper
second half starts
Courtesy of a Roy Krishna goal Bengaluru are leading at the break.
Kerala have struggled to find the rhythm so far.
Sunil Chhetri has been involved heavily from the beginning
Roy Krishna delivers the finish as the ISl finalists take the lead.
Bengaluru FC bossing the ball possessions mostly in the first quarter of the game.
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters has started.
lineups have been announced.
Here are the line-ups for #RGPSDEC in Manjeri 📋#HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/j2lVL1c93D— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 16, 2023
Both teams named a pretty strong lineup to face each other.
Team lineups are out! 📝— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 16, 2023
📺 @SonySportsNetwk 2️⃣ & @FanCode#BFCKBFC ⚔️ #HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yk5Rihosod