Super Cup 2023 Highlights: Bengaluru Play A 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters in a much anticipated Super Cup encounter at the EMS Stadium Kozhikode. Kerala Blasters staged a walkout when they faced BFC last time and it remains to be seen how these two fare in this clash.

Anirban Sarkar
BFC vs KBFC

Image: IndianFootball/Twitter

22:41 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Full time BFC 1-1 KBFC

Both teams fail to find the desired winner as points are shared between them.

22:23 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Kerala piling on the pressure

Kerala's search for that elusive winner continues as they are piling more pressure on BFC

22:10 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Kerala equalise

Diamantakos scored a back header as Kerala back in the game

21:57 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Sunil almost has his goal

A Sunil Chhetri header is paved away by the Kerala keeper

21:57 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: second half resumes

second half starts

21:41 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Bengaluru lead at the break

Courtesy of a Roy Krishna goal Bengaluru are leading at the break.

21:11 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Kerala have failed to create enough chances

Kerala have struggled to find the rhythm so far.

21:02 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Sunil Chhetri is playing a key role for BFC

Sunil Chhetri has been involved heavily from the beginning

20:56 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: BFC take the lead

Roy Krishna delivers the finish as the ISl finalists take the lead.

20:56 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Bengaluru have been the dominant side

Bengaluru FC bossing the ball possessions mostly in the first quarter of the game.

20:40 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: BFC vs KBFC kicks off

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters has started.

20:07 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Roudglass Punjab also take on Sreenidi Deccan in another match

lineups have been announced.

 

20:07 IST, April 16th 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live updates: Lineups are out

Both teams named a pretty strong lineup to face each other.

 

