East Bengal are back in action as they take on the mighty Hyderabad FC in the second game of the Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13. The Red and Golds squandered a lot of chances as they played a 1-1 draw with Odisha FC in the previous game. Hyderabad defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 in the first match and will hope to maintain their good run in the competition.

In the other match, Aizawl FC and Odisha FC clashed with each other and the winner will have an advantage given the tight contests in the tournament so far. Aizawl finished a distant seventh in the I-League while Odisha also failed to qualify for the playoffs. Odisha FC managed to defeat Aizawl FC 3-0.

Aizawl coach Caetano Pinho believes they can certainly compete with the best teams if they have the right mindset. "The change we need is in our mindset. We must have the confidence that we can compete with the best teams in the country. We will try to take out positives from our first match and do our best to win this time."

Incidentally, this will be the last tournament for Hyderabad FC under the management of Manolo Marquez and the Spaniard is quite determined to leave on a positive note. , “I am not really interested in the previous results because anything can happen in this game.

“East Bengal are a dangerous side who played really well against Odisha and we are now prepared for a tough game in the Super Cup.

“I believe that this competition is a chance for all the players who have been with us throughout the season. They all deserve a chance and we could see some fresh names in this game."

East Bengal squander a three-goal lead as Hyderabad FC make a brilliant turnaround in the Super Cup encounter. The match ends in 3-3.

Hyderabad draw level as Abdul Rabeeh slots it home. Game on

Siverio pulls one back for Hyderabad as the match is about to enter the final quarter

Second half kicks off as Hyderabad FC look for early inroads

The Red and Golds now have a healthy two goals lead at the break

Naorem Mahesh is at it again as he triples East Bengal's lead

VP Suhair blasts it from an acute corner as East Bengal take back the lead

Naorem Mahesh draws the first blood as he rounded up the keeper to tap the ball into an empty net.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live updates: The Red and Golds have lined up an all-Indian defence against Hyderabad FC

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live updates: Lineups are announced as East Bengal make one change

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Nandhakumar added a third as Odisha have taken the game away from AizawlHriatpuia saved his side from further misery as he saved Diego Mauricio's spotkick.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Odisha have been the better team as Aizawl have struggled to penetrate the opponent's attacking third regularly

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Víctor Rodríguez doubles Odisha FC's lead with a superb strike. Odisha FC 2-0 Aizawl FC

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Diego Mauricio broke the deadlock for Odisha FC as he pounced on a loose ball to provide a lead to his side

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: The first half fails to produce a goal as both teams have gone into the break without finding the net.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: As halftime is approaching both Aizawl and Odisha are tightening their noose.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Both teams have had their fair share of chances as the deadlock is yet to be broken.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: The match has kicked off

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: The lineups have been announced.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC live updates: East Bengal had a very poor outing in the Indian Super League and they would seek some consolation against Hyderabad FC.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC live updates: Aizawl lost their first game and will aim to bounce back against a gritty Odisha side.