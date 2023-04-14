Last Updated:

Super Cup, Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Highlights: JFC Defeat ATKMB 3-0 In Super Cup

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: ISL champions ATKMB take on Jamshedpur FC in their second game of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. ATKMB brushed aside the challenge of Gokulam Kerala 5-1 while Jamshedpur registered a brilliant victory against FC Goa. Check ATKMB vs JFC live updates and Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live score of Super Cup 2023 match.

Anirban Sarkar
JFC vs ATKMB

22:24 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: Jamshedpur FC taking all the full points

JFC defeated the ISL champions 3-0 to stamp their authority in the Super Cup.

22:24 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: ATKMB concede a third

Harry Sawyer scores in the penultimate time as JFC make a statement out of their performance.

22:15 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC holding their nerve

Despite severe ATKMB pressure, JFC have managed to hold on to their lead.

21:58 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: the score remains the same

ATKMB have seen a lot of ball but have failed to convert it

21:58 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: second half resumes

ATKMB will pursue a strong start to the second half.

21:30 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC leading at the break

JFC have taken a healthy two-goal lead at the break as ATKMB will be pushing for an imminent comeback in the second half.

21:15 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC double the lead

Borsi Singh scored his second of the match as ATKMB will have a tough task to cut out.

21:07 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC seek another one before the break

JFC have a freekick outside the box and Daniel Chima Chukwu heads in. But the goals is ruled out for a possible offside.

21:01 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC piling the pressure on ATKMB

JFC have been the better side so far as ATKMB struggle to unlock the defence.

20:57 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC take the lead

Boris Singh scores to provide a lead to Jamshedpur FC

20:38 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC vs ATKMB kicks off

Jamshedpur will be adamant about a strong showing against the mighty ATK Mohun Bagan.

 

20:26 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: FC Goa defeat Gokulam Kerala

In the other match, FC Goa got the better of Gokulam Kerala by a solitary goal.

20:26 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: lineups are announced

JFC vs ATKMB: The match is about to start as both teams named very strong lineups.

 

19:47 IST, April 14th 2023
Super Cup live updates: JFC vs ATKMB

A blockbuster match awaits Indian football fans as Indian Super League champions look to continue winning run against a dangerous Jamshedpur FC side. 

19:24 IST, April 14th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: Another nailbiting encounter could be on the cards

Both the ISL teams will field a strong lineup in a bid to finish the game on a positive note.

19:24 IST, April 14th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: JFC will seek to maintain their winning start

Jamshedpur played out a goalless draw against ATKMB at their home in the ISL while They lost in the other match.

19:24 IST, April 14th 2023
Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: ATKMB will be the favourites

The Indian Super League champions would be full of confidence ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC.
 

