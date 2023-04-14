Super Cup, Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Highlights: JFC Defeat ATKMB 3-0 In Super Cup

Quick links:
Image: IndianFootball/Twitter
JFC defeated the ISL champions 3-0 to stamp their authority in the Super Cup.
Harry Sawyer scores in the penultimate time as JFC make a statement out of their performance.
Despite severe ATKMB pressure, JFC have managed to hold on to their lead.
ATKMB have seen a lot of ball but have failed to convert it
ATKMB will pursue a strong start to the second half.
JFC have taken a healthy two-goal lead at the break as ATKMB will be pushing for an imminent comeback in the second half.
Borsi Singh scored his second of the match as ATKMB will have a tough task to cut out.
JFC have a freekick outside the box and Daniel Chima Chukwu heads in. But the goals is ruled out for a possible offside.
JFC have been the better side so far as ATKMB struggle to unlock the defence.
Boris Singh scores to provide a lead to Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur will be adamant about a strong showing against the mighty ATK Mohun Bagan.
1' KICK-OFF!
Here we go at the EMS Stadium!🏟️
JFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ ATKMB
Here we go at the EMS Stadium!

JFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ ATKMB
In the other match, FC Goa got the better of Gokulam Kerala by a solitary goal.
JFC vs ATKMB: The match is about to start as both teams named very strong lineups.
The line-ups are out for #JFCATKMB
A blockbuster match awaits Indian football fans as Indian Super League champions look to continue winning run against a dangerous Jamshedpur FC side.
Both the ISL teams will field a strong lineup in a bid to finish the game on a positive note.
Jamshedpur played out a goalless draw against ATKMB at their home in the ISL while They lost in the other match.
The Indian Super League champions would be full of confidence ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC.