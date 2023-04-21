Super Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: BFC Defeat JFC 2-0

Quick links:
Image: IndianFootball/Twitter
Goals from Jayesh Rane and Sunil Chhetri sealed a victory for Bengaluru FC against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup
Roy Krishna's shot bounced off the Jamshedpur Keeper and it fell off straight to Sunil Chhetri. The BFC skipper slotted it home to double their lead.
Jamshedpur FC trying to breach the BFC defence in an order to restore parity in the game.
Jayesh Rane heads it home as Bengaluru FC draw the first blood
Breaching the wall of Gurpreet Singh become very difficult for Jamshedpur FC as it seems
The second half kicks off
Jamshedpur FC dominate the first half as the referee blows the whistle for halftime.
Chima Chukwu decides to target from long range but Gurpreet doesn't have any problem
Suresh fails to control the ball and it comes straight to Rafael Crivellaro who launches a shot but it gets past wide.
BFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ JFC
Rafael Crivellaro almost scored as his acute freekick just missed the target by a few inches,
Udanta Singh cuts in from the right wing and passes it to Sunil Chhetri whose touch proved to be a bit long as Rehenesh collects it with ease.
Continuous pressure from Jamshedpur FC as Bengaluru FC defence has managed to hold its position.
BFC 0️⃣-0️⃣ JFC
Boris Thangjam had ba golden chance but Gurpreet Singh is at it again as he uses his feet to keep the ball away from the target
Ritwik Das tried to lay a pass for one of his colleagues but it doesn't really bother the Bengaluru defenders.
Jamshedpur FC are striving for an early goal as they are trying to use the wings to put in crosses to the BFC penalty box.
Chima Chukwu launched a long ranger but Gurpreet Singh paves that away with great agility
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC kicks off
Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC in the last three Indians Super League matches and perhaps this would be the perfect stage for JFC to avenge their loss.
Sunil Chhetri leads for Bengaluru FC in Super Cup semifinal.
The venue is all decked up for the big occasion.
Both sets of players arrive at the venue.
Jamshedpur FC already defeated the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan in the tournament and will be eager to replicate their performance.
Bengaluru FC already claimed the Durand Cup this season and a Super Cup title would be an added dividend for them.