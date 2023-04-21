Last Updated:

Super Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: BFC Defeat JFC 2-0

Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the first semifinal of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode at 7 pm IST on Friday. BFC were the finalist in the Indian Super League while JFC finished in the 10th position in the ISL table.

Anirban Sarkar
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Image: IndianFootball/Twitter

21:03 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Bengaluru FC cement their place in the Super Cup final

Goals from Jayesh Rane and Sunil Chhetri sealed a victory for Bengaluru FC against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup

20:46 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Sunil Chhetri scores

Roy Krishna's shot bounced off the Jamshedpur Keeper and it fell off straight to Sunil Chhetri. The BFC skipper slotted it home to double their lead.

20:39 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: JFC pushing for an equaliser

Jamshedpur FC trying to breach the BFC defence in an order to restore parity in the game.

20:28 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Bengaluru FC take the lead

Jayesh Rane heads it home as Bengaluru FC draw the first blood

20:17 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Gurpreet Singh denies JFC again

Breaching the wall of Gurpreet Singh become very difficult for Jamshedpur FC as it seems

20:10 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: second half resumes

The second half kicks off

19:52 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: first half comes to an end

Jamshedpur FC dominate the first half as the referee blows the whistle for halftime.

19:44 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Chukwu has another attempt

Chima Chukwu decides to target from long range but Gurpreet doesn't have any problem

19:44 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Rafael Crivellaro breaching BFC defence dangerously

Suresh fails to control the ball and it comes straight to Rafael Crivellaro who launches a shot but it gets past wide.

 

19:26 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Rafael Crivellaro almost has it

Rafael Crivellaro almost scored as his acute freekick just missed the target by a few inches,

19:24 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Sunil Chhetri fails to pounce on

Udanta Singh cuts in from the right wing and passes it to Sunil Chhetri whose touch proved to be a bit long as Rehenesh collects it with ease.

19:21 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Jamshedpur Fc piling on the pressure

Continuous pressure from Jamshedpur FC as Bengaluru FC defence has managed to hold its position.

 

 

19:19 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Gurpreet the Saviour

Boris Thangjam had ba golden chance but Gurpreet Singh is at it again as he uses his feet to keep the ball away from the target

19:13 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Ritwik Das has been creating problems

Ritwik Das tried to lay a pass for one of his colleagues but it doesn't really bother the Bengaluru defenders.

19:08 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: a very lively start to the match

Jamshedpur FC are striving for an early goal as they are trying to use the wings to put in crosses to the BFC penalty box.

19:05 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Bengaluru heave a sigh of breathe

Chima Chukwu launched a long ranger but Gurpreet Singh paves that away with great agility

19:02 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Super Cup semifinal kicks off

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC kicks off

18:33 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Bengaluru do have an edge

Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC in the last three Indians Super League matches and perhaps this would be the perfect stage for JFC to avenge their loss.

18:13 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Lineups announced

Sunil Chhetri leads for Bengaluru FC in Super Cup semifinal.

 

17:45 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: EMS stadium is ready to host both the sides

The venue is all decked up for the big occasion.

 

17:45 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: tempers started to flare

Both sets of players arrive at the venue.

 

17:37 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Jamshedpur FC have been pretty dominant

Jamshedpur FC already defeated the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan in the tournament and will be eager to replicate their performance.

17:37 IST, April 21st 2023
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live updates: Bengaluru will aim for their second trophy

Bengaluru FC already claimed the Durand Cup this season and a Super Cup title would be an added dividend for them.

