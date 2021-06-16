Super League Trio Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid To Play In Champions League Next Season

European Super League clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus will take part in next year's Champions League as per the latest reports. The trio was threatened with a ban from the elite competition in case of refusal to withdraw from the breakaway league, which caused a great furore amongst fans and UEFA. The remaining nine clubs were already set to take part having officially withdrawn from the ESL.

Super League trio Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid to play in UCL next season

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have been admitted into next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project. As per Reuters, admission letters have been sent to the trio via UEFA while the disciplinary proceedings against the said clubs have been suspended. UEFA opened a probe against the three clubs but last week it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company, S.L.

UEFA have communicated to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that they will be able to play in the Champions League 21/22. — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 15, 2021

The letters, which are sent out as standard before each season, do not have any bearing on the disciplinary process, which could be resumed at a later date. Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only three remaining in the breakaway Super League, which unravelled when all six English teams plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew. Real Madrid and Barcelona qualified for the Champions League after they finished second and third behind LaLiga winners Atletico Madrid. Juventus meanwhile sealed UCL qualification on the final day of the season at the expense of Napoli. Since then both Los Blancos and the Biaconeri have changed coaches, with Massimilano Allegri returning to Turin, while Carlo Ancelotti left his job at Everton to make a return to Madrid.

Is European Super League happening?

The European Super League was a proposed annual club football competition to be contested between twenty European football clubs. The league was to include fifteen founding clubs, who would be permanent participants in the competition and governing partners, alongside five other European football clubs, who could qualify based on their performance in their domestic league's most recent season. However its plans to rival or replace the Champions League failed after massive backlash from the supporters, and in just three days of its founding, nine of the twelve clubs had announced their plans to withdraw. The plans of the league remain suspended but both Florentino Perez and Andrea Agnelli remain confident of bringing it to fruition in the future.

