Suriname VP Ronnie Brunswijk Becomes Oldest Player To Play Competitive Soccer

The Vice-President of Suriname, Ronnie Brunswijk at the age of 60-years-old, became the oldest player to appear in a football match, after appearing for the Inter Moengotapoe’s CONCACAF League match against Olimpia. He started the game and played for 54 minutes before getting replaced during the match on Tuesday. Brunswijk owns the Inter Moengotapoe club and also serves as the team president, donned the captain’s armband, and played till halftime. However, Inter Moegotapoe lost the match 6-0 to Olimpia as the vice president’s side failed to score even a single goal.

Brunswijk donned the jersey no. 61 during the match, which is also his birth year. Meanwhile, he was playing alongside his son Damian Brunswijk who stayed at the pitch for 29 minutes during the match against Olimpia in the first leg of the round of 16 at the Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname.

As reported by goal.com, Brunswijk is also a player/owner of Inter Moengotapoe, well known for helping build the team’s stadium, Ronnie Brunswijkstadion in 2002. He was suspended for threatening a player with a gun during a match in 2005, but however, later the suspension was withdrawn due to lack of evidence. Later in 2012, he has suspended again for verbally abusing a referee. He made his return from retirement as a player while playing for 54 minutes and later getting substituted when his team was trailing 3-0. The team will play their next match against the same opposition while visiting the Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on September 29.

Brunswijk fought for the rights of African descendants

Brunswijk became the vice-president of Suriname in July 2020, having being involved in the country’s politics for decades. He is well known for his role in forming the Surinamese Liberation Army as a rebel leader in 1985 when he fought for the rights of African descendants. He was also a part of the civil war that lasted from 1986 to 1992 when the peace treaty was signed. Brunswijk has remained an active politician ever since. In 1999, he was prosecuted for drug trafficking by the Netherlands while being convicted of in absentia.

