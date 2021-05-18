Last Updated:

SUW Vs PHG Dream11: Suwon FC Vs Pohang Steelers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

We look at SUW vs PHG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the K-League encounter between Suwon FC and Pohang Steelers on Wednesday.

Suwon FC lock horns against Pohang Steelers in their upcoming K-League 1 match on Tuesday, May 18. The Korean domestic League fixture will be played at the Suwon Civic Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SUW vs PHG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash. 

SUW vs PHG Match Preview

Suwon FC have managed to put together inconsistent performances in the ongoing K League season with the hosts starting the game after recording two, wins and the same number of draws along with one loss in their last five games. Heading into the match as the 8th ranked team on the table, Suwon FC have registered four wins while playing out five draws and suffering from seven loss from 16 games this season. With 17 points against their name, the hots saw their last outing end in a 0-0 draw against Gangwon FC. They will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways but will face an uphill task in the form of Pohang Steelers on Tuesday.

Pohang Steelers on the other hand have managed to remain unbeaten in their previous seven matches. Currently slotted fifth on the Korean League table, the Pohang Steelers have pocketed five wins from 15 games while playing out six draws and losing four matches this season. Heading into this match after playing out four consecutive draws in their previous outings, the visitors will be aiming to convert those draws into wins and break aim to move closer towards the top four win a win against Suwon FC. 

SUW vs PHG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Veldwijk or S. Jin-Ho

Vice-Captain - S. Min-Kyu or M. Henrique

SUW vs PHG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – K. Hyeon-Mu

Defenders – C. Yu-min, K. Sang-Uh, P. Ji-soo,  J. Min-Kwang 

Midfielders –  M. Henrique, I. Sang-Hyeob, K. Gron-ung, S. Jin-Ho 

Strikers – L. Veldwijk, S. Min-Kyu 

SUW vs PHG Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Suwon FC and Pohang Steelers to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Suwon FC 1-1 Pohang Steelers

Note: The above SUW vs PHG Dream11 prediction, SUW vs PHG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUW vs PHG Dream11 Team and SUW vs PHG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

