SVR Vs AUS Dream11: SV Josko Ried Vs Austria Wein Prediction, Team And Top Picks

SV Josko Ried and Austria Wein are set to face to face each other in the upcoming Austrian Bundesliga Relegation Group clash on Friday, May 21. The Austrian domestic league match will be played at the Josko Area with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at our SVR vs AUS Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Suttner: "Heimspiel vor Fans als Ansporn in Ried" https://t.co/V8IHwbMXu0 pic.twitter.com/m4B9SOJ9ws — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) May 20, 2021

SVR vs AUS Match Preview

SV Josko Ried will start the game as the fourth-ranked team on the relegation group clash having registered seven wins from 31 games while playing out nine draws and suffering from 15 losses so far this season. With 22 points against their name, the hosts find themselves on par at points with Altach. With nothing left to lose for SV Josko Ried, they and will be hoping to come out all guns blazing and aim at spoiling Austria Wein's party by recording a win over them. However, they face tough competition and will have to play their best football in order to record a win on Friday

FK Austria Wein on the other hand will head into the game after registering straight wins against Hartberg and SKN St.Poelten in their previous games. They are also at the top of the Relegation Group A table having recorded 11 wins from 31 games while playing out nine draws and 11 losses this season. The visitors will be hopeful of maintaining their two-match winning run and look to pocket register a victory over SV Josko Ried and cement their position for a Europa Conference League.

SVR vs AUS Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - P. Wimmer or A. Bajlc

Vice-Captain -M. Grull or M. Sarkaria

SVR vs AUS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Gutlbauer

Defenders – M. Stuttner, L. Meisl, E. Palmer-Brown

Midfielders –M. Zlegi, M. Sarkaria, A. Bajlc, D. Fitz, J. Wiessmeier

Strikers – M. Grull, P. Wimmer

SVR vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Prediction- SV Josko Ried 1-1 Austria Wein

Note: The above SVR vs AUS Dream11 prediction, SVR vs AUS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SVR vs AUS Dream11 Team and SVR vs AUS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result