SWA Vs BAR Dream11: Swansea Vs Barnsley Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Swansea City will face Barnsley in the second leg of the EFL Championship playoffs at the Liberty Stadium as both sides look to progress to the final. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM local time on Saturday, May 22 (11 PM IST). Here is a look at the SWA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and our SWA vs BAR Dream11 team.

SWA vs BAR preview

Swansea City arrive into this game on the back of a 1-0 lead against Barnsley. Andre Ayew scored the only goal for the away side in the 39th minute of the first leg. As a result, Steve Cooper's men are now in the driving seat to seal their place in the finals of the EFL Championship playoffs. On the other hand, Barnsley will hope they can pull off a remarkable comeback against The Swans and keep their hopes alive of playing in the Premier League next season.

Barnsley will hope to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 1996/97 season. Meanwhile, Swansea City themselves would hope to return to the Premier League once again having spent seven seasons in the top flight from the 2011/12 season to the 2017/18 season. With all on the line for both teams, fans can expect this contest to be nothing short of a cliffhanger.

SWA vs BAR predicted starting line-ups

Swansea City: Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton; Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen, Andre Ayew

Barnsley: Brad Collins; Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Michael Sollbauer; Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles; Conor Chaplin, Daryl Dike, Cauley Woodrow

SWA vs BAR top picks

Swansea City: Andre Ayew, Matt Grimes, Freddie Woodman

Barnsley: Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow

SWA vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman

Defenders: Callum Brittain, Marc Guehi, Ben Cabango

Midfielders: Matt Grimes, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Jay Fulton, Conor Hourihane

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Cauley Woodrow

SWA vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Swansea City will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SWA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, SWA vs BAR match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWA vs BAR Dream11 team and SWA vs BAR Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.