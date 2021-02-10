SWA Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FA Cup Match Preview

Swansea City host Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. The Cup tie is scheduled to be played at the Liberty Stadium on February 10 with the kickoff slated for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SWA vs MCI Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the FA Cup clash.

Swansea City are flying high in the Championship this season as the hosts have registered an impressive record of 15 wins from 27 matches. Currently slotted third in the Championship, Steve Cooper's men walk into the match following a 10-match unbeaten run. Winning 4 out of their last five matches, Swansea are strong candidates to return to the Premier League and a win against the league leaders will surely be on Steve Cooper's agenda for Wednesday.

Manchester City, on the other hand, walk into the game following a massive 1-4 victory against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool. The Blues of Manchester are currently at the top of the Premier League table and seem to be back at their very best after a poor start to the campaign. Pep Guardiola's men last suffered from a defeat in November 2020 and will walk into the match as heavy favourites.

SWA vs MCI Playing 11

Swansea City -Woodman, Cabango, Naughton, Roberts, Guehi, Hourihane, Dhanda, Manning, Grimes, Ayew, Lowe

Manchester City- Steffen, Laporte, Garcia, Walker, Mendy, Doyle, Fernandinho, Torres, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus

SWA vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Z. Steffen

Defenders- K. Walker, M. Guehi, B. Cabango, B, Mendy

Midfielders- R. Mahrez, Y. Dahanda, B. Silva, C. Hourihane

Strikers- J. Lowe, G. Jesus

SWA vs MCI Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- G. Jesus or C. Hourihane

Vice-Captain- - R. Mahrez or J. Lowe

SWA vs MCI Match Prediction

Swansea City are having a fantastic run in the ongoing Championship season and are expected to give Manchester City a tough game on Wednesday. With Pep Guardiola's men currently on top of the table, the Spanish manager could look to bench a few players and focus on the league providing Swansea an opportunity to cause a major upset. However, given the squad quality and strength Pep Guardiola has at his disposal, Manchester City start the match as favourites and look likely to walk away with the win.

Prediction- Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Note: The above SWA vs MCI Dream11 prediction, SWA vs MCI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWA vs MCI Dream11 Team and SWA vs MCI Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.