SWA Vs PST Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Championship Match Preview

Swansea City face Preston North End on matchday 40 of the Championship campaign on Monday. Both teams are set to square off at the Liberty Stadium on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SWA vs PST Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

SWA vs PST live: SWA vs PST Dream11 match preview

Despite having a fantastic start to the campaign, Swansea City AFC have faltered in recent times as Steve Cooper's men will head into the match after recording their third defeat on the trot. The Swans have conceded five goals and failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches which is a major worrying sign for the hosts. However, a match against an inconsistent Preston North End is the perfect opportunity for them to turn their fortunes around and get back on the winning ways.

Preston North End on the other end walk into the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against table-toppers Norwich City which could be a great confidence booster for the 17th ranked outfit. With 13 wins from 39 games with six draws and 20 losses, the visitors have gathered 45 points so far and will aim to break into the top 15 with a win on Monday. Frankie McAvoy's men will surely fancy their chances again a poor performing Swansea outfit but will also be wary of their opponent's attacking threat as they aim to come out all guns blazing.

SWA vs PST Playing 11

Swansea City- Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jamal Lowe, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew

Preston North End- Daniel Iversen, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Joe Rafferty, Anthony Gordon, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Sean Maguire

SWA vs PST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Freddie Woodman

Defenders – Sepp van den Berg, Marc Guehi, Liam Lindsay, Connor Roberts

Midfielders – Matt Grimes, Anthony Gordon, Conor Hourihane, Daniel Johnson

Strikers – Scott Sinclair, Jamal Lowe

SWA vs PST Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Jamal Lowe

Vice-Captain - Scott Sinclair

SWA vs PST Match Prediction

Despite their ongoing poor run of form, we predict Swansea to bounce back in style and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction - Swansea City 2-1 Preston North End

Note: The above SWA vs PST Dream11 prediction, SWA vs PST Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWA vs PST Dream11 Team and SWA vs PST Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.