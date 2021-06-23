SWE Vs POL Dream11: Sweden Vs Poland Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The upcoming Group E clash of the ongoing European Championship sees Sweden square off against Poland in their final Group stage match on Wednesday, June 23. The Euro 2020 fixture is set to be played at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SWE vs POL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

SWE vs POL Match Preview

Sweden will head into the match as the group leaders of with the hosts pocketing four points from their previous two outings. They managed to play out a goalless draw with Spain in their Euro 2020 opener before going on to edge out Slovakia and register a narrow 1-0 win in their latest outing. Heading into their final group stage of the tournament, Sweden need to pocket just a point in order to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament and feature in the Round of 16, They will be eager to end their group stage campaign on a high and look to pocket three points against Poland on Wednesday.

Poland on the other hand will start the game with just one point to their name. They suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of Slovakia in their tournament opener before playing out a 1-1 draw with Spain in their latest outing. Heading into the game as the last ranked team on the group table, Poland will be eager to pocket three points and remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

SWE vs POL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. Lewandowski or E. Forsberg

Vice-Captain -A. Isak or P. Zlellnski

SWE vs POL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Olsen

Defenders – K. Gllk, V. Lindelof, B. Bereszynski, M. Danielson

Midfielders – P. Zlellnski, E. Forsberg, K. Jozwiak, S. Larsson

Strikers – A. Isak, R. Lewandowski

SWE vs POL Dream11 Prediction

Sweden will come out all guns blazing against their opponents as they look to top the group and make a statement before the commencement of the knockout stage of Euro 2020. Poland on the other hand are also desperate for a win and will be looking to play their hearts out in order to collect three points. Given the current form, we expect the two teams to play out a draw with both sides likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sweden 1-1 Poland

Note: The above SWE vs POL Dream11 prediction, SWE vs POL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWE vs POL Dream11 Team and SWE vs POL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Sweden Football/ Twitter