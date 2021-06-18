SWE Vs SLO Dream11: Sweden Vs Slovakia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Sweden square off against Slovakia in their upcoming Euro 2020 clash on Friday, June 18. The Group E clash is set to be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SWE vs SLO Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SWE vs SLO Match Preview

Sweden kickstarted their Euro 2020 with a solid defensive display managing to keep the door shut and avoid conceding any goal against Spain last week. The hosts were completely outplayed in their first match of the ongoing European Championship but were able to keep their nerves intact and walk away with a point. Alexander Isak was the brightest spot for the 18th-ranked team in FIFA standings and they will once again rely on his services to get the much-needed 3 points.

Slovakia also had a positive result in their kitty after their first match of the European Championship as they registered a narrow 1-2 win over Poland. The 36th ranked on FIFA standings were gifted a massive goal courtesy of a Wojciech Szczesny blunder which hand them a crucial lead before heading back into the tunnel at halftime. Poland were able to equalise soon in the second half with Karol Linetty as the match was headed towards a draw. However, Milan Skriniar managed to rise to the occasion and found the back of the net around the 69th-minute mark to hand his team 3 points in their tournament opener. They will be eager to continue on their winning form and they make sure they qualify for the next rounds of the Euros 2020 with a win on Friday.

SWE vs SLO Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Isak or M. Hamsik

Vice-Captain -O. Duda or E. Forsberg

SWE vs SLO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Olsen

Defenders – L. Satka, V. Lindelof, M. Skriniar, M. Danielson

Midfielders –E. Forsberg, M. Hamsik, S. Larsson, R. Mak

Strikers – A. Isak, O. Duda

SWE vs SLO Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play out a thrilling encounter as we expect Sweden to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction-Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

Note: The above SWE vs SLO Dream11 prediction, SWE vs SLO Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWE vs SLO Dream11 Team and SWE vs SLO Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

