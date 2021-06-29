SWE Vs UKR Dream11: Sweden Vs Ukraine Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Sweden and Ukraine will battle it out for a spot in the final eight of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Tuesday, June 29.

Both teams will be looking to advance from the round of 16 as they lock horns at Hampden Park in Glasgow with the kickoff scheduled for 12: 30 AM IST (Wednesday, June 30). Let's have a look at the SWE vs UKR Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this Euro 2020 encounter.

SWE vs UKR Match Preview

Sweden will start the game brimming with confidence after registering two wins in their previous Euro group stages outings. After playing out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Spain in their tournament opener, the hosts went on to record a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia before playing a five-goal thriller which saw them edge out a 3-2 win over Poland. The hosts of this game will be eager to prove themselves and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 by edging out Ukraine on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine ended Group C as the third-ranked team after suffering from two losses in the group stages of the tournament. However, the visitors were handed a massive chance to advance into the knockout stages of the tournament and they will look to take complete advantage of the opportunity on Tuesday. heading into the game after suffering a 0-1 loss to Austria in their previous outing, Ukraine will be aiming to get back to winning ways and defeat Sweden in their round of 16 clash.

SWE vs UKR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Yarmalenko or E. Forsberg

Vice-Captain - A. Isak or R. Malinovskyi

SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - G. Bushchan

Defenders –O. Karavayev, V. Lindelof, M. Matviyenko, L. Augustinsson

Midfielders – S. Larsson, R. Malinovskyi, E. Forsberg, O. Zinchenko

Strikers – A. Isak, A. Yarmalenko

SWE vs UKR Dream11 Prediction

Sweden start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win on Tuesday. However, Ukraine are a tough nut to crack and will head into the game with the intent to win. We predict both teams to play out a thrilling encounter and expect Sweden to edge out a narrow win to cement a spot in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Prediction- Sweden 2-1 Ukraine

Note: The above SWE vs UKR Dream11 prediction, SWE vs UKR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team and SWE vs UKR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Sweden, Ukraine/ Instagram