Sweden Players Forced To Prove They're Women At 2011 World Cup; 'Were Told Not To...'

Why you're reading this: The 2011 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup took place in Germany. Japan lifted the title after beating the USA in the final. The game was stuck 2-2 in regulation time and the Asian giants tame down their opponents in the penalty shootout.

3 things you need to know

Japan emerged as the winner following their 3-1 win the penalties

The final was played at Commerzbank-Arena, in Frankfurt, Germany

Sweden came third and France acquired the fourth spot in this tournament.

Nilla Fischer reveals a 'Shocker'

In a startling revelation, Swedish defender Nilla Fischer claimed that they had to show their private parts to prove their gender identity at the 2011 Women’s World Cup. The Swedish team went on to finish third in the tournament. Fischer stated that the process was humiliating as it was carried out by a female physiotherapist instead of a doctor.

FIFA initiated the gender tests following complaints from Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana who alleged that the Equatorial Guinea squad consisted of men. In her book, 'I Didn’t Even Say Half Of It', she wrote, “We were told that we should not shave ‘down there’ in the coming days and that we will show our genitalia to the doctor.

“No one understands the thing about shaving but we do as we are told and think ‘How did it get to this?’ Why are we forced to do this now, there have to be other ways to do this. Should we refuse?

“At the same time, no one wants to jeopardize the opportunity to play at a World Cup. We just have to get the shit done no matter how sick and humiliating it feels.”

It remains to be seen whether this incident draws the attention of football's governing body.