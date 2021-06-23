Sweden Vs Poland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

High-flying Sweden will take on Poland in their final group stage game on Matchday 3 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 23. Here's a look at how to watch Sweden vs Poland on TV, the Sweden vs Poland head to head record, team news and our Sweden vs Poland prediction for the same.

Sweden vs Poland prediction and preview

Sweden are most likely guaranteed a spot in the knockouts have gathered a total of four points in their first two games. Sweden settled for a 0-0 draw against Spain in their opener, before clinching a hard-fought 1-0 win over Slovakia. Janne Andersson's men however will look to seal a positive result and a point should be enough to see them seal a top-two berth. A win will guarantee top spot which will see them qualify for the knockouts for the first time since 2004, and will face off against one of the four best third-placed teams.

For Poland, the game is a must-win clash should they harbour hopes of making it to the knockouts. Robert Lewandowski became the first Poland player to score in three European Championships as they clinched a 1-1 draw against Spain, having lost their opener to Slovakia. A loss or a draw will see Poland knocked out, while three points on Wednesday will give them a good chance for qualification, as one of the top two teams or at least as one of the four third-placed sides. However, Sweden are favourites and should seal the three points on Wednesday.

Sweden vs Poland head to head record

Sweden have the bragging rights as far as matches against Poland are concerned, having won 14 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. The latter have won only eight games and will hope to reduce the deficit on Wednesday and keep their Euro 2020 knockout hopes alive. Sweden are unbeaten in their last seven games against Poland (W6 D1), since a 2-0 friendly loss in Gdynia in August 1991. The last meeting between the two teams took place in June 2004, with Sweden clinching a 3-1 win.

Sweden vs Poland team news

Poland will welcome back Grzegorz Krychowiak from suspension, meaning that either of Leeds United's Mateusz Klich or Jakub Moder of Brighton will make way. Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest appearance maker at the Euros but is likely to be used as an impact substitute, while Karol Swiderski will partner with Robert Lewandowski in the attack. On the other hand, Sweden are unlikely to make many changes to their line-up despite calls for Robin Quaison to replace veteran target man Marcus Berg. Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg were cleared to return to action after self-isolating with COVID-19 and could feature in Wednesday's match.

Sweden vs Poland team news: Predicted XIs

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek, Glik; Jozwiak, Moder, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Puchacz; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Sweden vs Poland live stream: How to watch Sweden vs Poland on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Sweden vs Poland live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Sweden vs Poland live stream India will be on the SonyLIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image: Sweden Twitter, Robert Lewandowski Instagram)