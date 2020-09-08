Sweden Vs Portugal Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

European champions Portugal will be looking to make it two wins from two when they face Sweden on Matchday 2 in Group A3 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 8. The UEFA Nations League clash between Sweden vs Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:15 am IST) at the Friends Arena. Here's a look at our Sweden vs Portugal prediction, Sweden vs Portugal H2H record and Sweden vs Portugal live stream details ahead of the encounter.

Sweden vs Portugal prediction and match preview

Sweden would have been pleased with their performance against France on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against the world champions. However, Janne Andersson's men need to get a positive result against Portugal in order to stand any sort of chance of progressing into the next round of the tournament. New Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski was left on the bench for the game against France but is likely to earn a place in the starting line-up for Sweden when they host Portugal.

A Seleção já pisou o palco de amanhã! 🏟 Vamos, Portugal! #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo



🏆Liga das Nações

🇸🇪🆚🇵🇹

⏰ Amanhã às 19h45#TeamPortugal's has stepped on tomorrow's stage! 🏟 Let's go! pic.twitter.com/YwZbM2xUVQ — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Portugal got off to a terrific start in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League, hammering World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia 4-1 despite the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva all got on the scoresheet for Portugal. The defending champions will look to earn all three points against Sweden before their crunch encounter against world champions France next month. The big news for Portugal is Cristiano Ronaldo is back and is likely to replace Diogo Jota in the starting line-up. Our Sweden vs Portugal prediction is that Portugal will come away with the win.

Sweden vs Portugal H2H record

The Sweden vs Portugal H2H record makes for interesting reading. In 18 games played so far, Sweden hold the H2H advantage with seven wins. Portugal have registered five wins against Sweden while six games between these two sides have ended in draws.

Sweden vs Portugal live stream details

Fans in India can watch Sweden vs Portugal live on the Sony Sports Network. Sweden vs Portugal live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Fans can also check out the Twitter handles for both teams to keep updated with the live scores.

Image Credits - Portugal / SWEMNT Instagram