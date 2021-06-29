Sweden Vs Ukraine Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Darkhorses Sweden and Ukraine will battle it out in an upcoming Round of 16 clash of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here's a look at how to watch Sweden vs Ukraine on TV, Sweden vs Ukraine head-to-head record, team news and our Sweden vs Ukraine prediction for the same.

Sweden vs Ukraine prediction and preview

Sweden made it to the knockouts for the first time since 2004 after the finished top in Group E, ahead of Spain and Slovakia. Sweden started off their campaign with a draw against Sweden, before sealing qualification with a 1-0 win over Slovakia. The Swedes had squandered a two-goal advantage with Robert Lewandowski leading a spirited Polish comeback in their final matchday, but substitute Viktor Claesson sealed the win, and eventually the top spot.

Ukraine meanwhile finished third behind Netherlands and Austria in Group C, finishing with three points at the end of the group stage. Ukraine suffered defeats to both Netherlands and Austria but managed to clinch a clinical win over North Macedonia to seal progression. Andriy Shevchenko's side have made it to the knockouts for the first time in history and will hope to make their mark, but will find it hard against a resilient Sweden side. Sweden are favourites and should progress into the knockouts.

Sweden vs Ukraine head to head

Sweden have a surprisingly poor record against Ukraine and have won only one out of four matches played between the two teams. In four meetings between the two teams, Ukraine have won two, Sweden have won one, while the former clinched a win via a penalty shootout after a draw in regulation time. The last time these two teams faced off was in Euro 2012, with current manager Andriy Shevchenko scoring a brace to cancel out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's opener.

Sweden vs Ukraine team news

Sweden have played with hearts on their sleeve, but have had enough rest to recuperate and give Janne Andersson the chance to name an unchanged XI. Robin Quaison replaced veteran striker Marcus Berg in the lineup last time out, and the former is set to retain his place in the line-up, with Berg as one of the first options from the bench. Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have been cleared of COVID-19, and the former should get a look in, having set up two goals against Poland. As for Ukraine, Viktor Tsyhankov and Oleksandr Zubkov are both struggling with injuries.

Sweden vs Ukraine team news: Predicted XIs

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Quaison, Isak

Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Quaison, Isak Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov

Sweden vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Sweden vs Ukraine on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. Sweden vs Ukraine live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. Sweden vs Ukraine live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Sweden, Ukraine Twitter)