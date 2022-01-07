Swindon Town Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, US & UK?

After gaining a massive 10 point advantage in the Premier League after 21 games, Manchester City will now face Swindon Town in the FA Cup on Friday night. The third-round match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on January 8, from County Ground.

With Pep Guardiola's side having reported at least seven players testing positive for COVID, they could be forced to feature a youth team that could make this clash very intriguing for the viewers. Hence, ahead of what promises to be another pulsating encounter between the two sides, here is a look at how to watch FA Cup live in India, the US and the UK, and the Swindon Town vs Manchester City live streaming details.

Swindon Town vs Manchester City live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports 2 SD & HD. As for the Swindon Town vs Manchester City live streaming, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in the US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition from the first round to the final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+ which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television.

How to watch Swindon Town vs Manchester City live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Swindon Town vs Manchester City live streaming can be watched on the ITV Hub.

Swindon Town vs Manchester City team news

Swindon Town predicted starting line-up: Lewis Ward; Anthony Grant, Akinwale Odimayo, Ellis Iandolo; Romoney Crichlow, Louis Reed, Jordan Lyden, Kaine Kessler Hayden, Ben Gladwin; Harry McKirdy, Tyreece Simpson

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Zach Steffen; Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, CJ Egan-Riley, Nathan Aké; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Cole Palmer; Kayky, James McAtee, Jack Grealish

