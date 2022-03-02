Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said that Roman Abramovich has offered to buy English football club Chelsea amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Abramovich, reportedly, is selling off his properties in the United Kingdom amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Labour MP Chris Bryant mentioned that Abramovich was selling off his homes as he’s "terrified of being sanctioned".

As per reports, the Russian-Israeli billionaire showed his desire to retain Chelsea’s ownership, but that won’t be possible if the UK government imposes sanctions on him. Abramovic has owned the West London club since the year 2003. Wyss now has shown desires to buy the club, along with six to seven other investors.

I'm definitely not doing something like this alone: Hansjorg Wyss

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"You know, Chelsea owes him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first, but what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors," Wyss added.

Back in January, it was learnt that UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe was looking to buy the club. However, due to issues over the stadium at Stamford Bridge, he backed away.

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea's head coach, in the meantime, stated that Abramovic’s decision to pass the ownership of the club to the trustees hasn’t made any difference to the team and club. Tuchel also said that he doesn’t expect his responsibilities to change despite Abramovic’s decision of late. He also urged the journalists to stop asking him questions about the war in Ukraine, terming the entire situation “horrible”. Roman Abramovich put forth a statement on Saturday on the eve of Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final that he is passing on the reins to the trustees for the meanwhile.