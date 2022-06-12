Switzerland Vs Portugal Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In India, UK, US?

League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature a blockbuster clash as Switzerland is all set to take on 2016 Euro winners Portugal at the Stade de Genève on Sunday night. The match will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 13. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting game between two of the top European footballing nations, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Switzerland vs Portugal live streaming details.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for Switzerland vs Portugal live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

Está na hora de reforçar a liderança no grupo, manter o bom momento exibicional e brindar os nossos adeptos com mais uma vitória. Como sempre, contamos com o vosso incansável apoio! Vamos Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/yFW9H2K1qr — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 9, 2022

Switzerland vs Portugal live streaming details in UK

UK fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 clashes live can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the games via the Premier Player. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Sunday, June 12.

UEFA Nations League 2022 live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for Switzerland vs Portugal live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Sunday, June 12.

Switzerland vs Portugal team news

Switzerland predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao