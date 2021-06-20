Switzerland Vs Turkey Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live

Switzerland will take on Turkey in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday, June 18. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Switzerland vs Turkey team news, our prediction and the details of how to watch Switzerland vs Turkey on TV in India?

Switzerland vs Turkey prediction and h2h record

Both Switzerland and Turkey arrive into their final group stage game on the back of disappointing results previously. Switzerland drew 1-1 to Wales in the opening game before being beaten by Group A leaders Italy 3-0 in their previous game. As a result, Vladimir Petković's team currently find themselves in third place in the Group A standings with one point.

On the other hand, Turkey were thrashed 3-0 in their opening game before being beaten 2-0 by Wales in their previous game. As a result, Turkey are currently fourth in the Group A standings with zero points. The Switzerland vs Turkey game is likely to be a nail-biting contest as both teams will be desperate to get a win to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

In terms of the Switzerland vs Turkey h2h record, Turkey hold a clear advantage. Turkey have won eight games, lost four and drawn three against Switzerland in their past 15 encounters. The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008 when Turkey beat Switzerland 2-1. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Switzerland vs Turkey prediction is a Switzerland win.

Switzerland vs Turkey team news

Switzerland predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mario Gavranovic, Breel Embolo

Turkey predicted starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Kahveci, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

How to watch Switzerland vs Turkey on TV in India? Switzerland vs Turkey live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Switzerland vs Turkey on TV in India can do so by tuning into Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Switzerland vs Turkey live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.

Image Credits: Xherdan Shaqiri, Turkey football/Instagram