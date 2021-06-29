Switzerland's Shocking Win Over World Champions France In Euro 2020 Enthralls Netizens

Monday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures produced two of the most thrilling contests. The day began with Spain beating Croatia 5-3 in extra time before Switzerland knocked out tournament favourites France in penalties in the next game. Here is a look at the fan reactions to the Switzerland vs France Euro 2020 clash as the Kylian Mbappe penalty miss proved to be the decider.

Switzerland vs France ends 3-3 in 120 minutes

It is fair to say that the Switzerland vs France game on Monday night had it all. The clash began with underdogs Switzerland taking a shocking lead in the 15th minute thanks to a brilliant header by Benfica striker Haris Seferović. France created a few chances towards the end of the first half but could not capitalize.

Switzerland began the second half where they left off in the first. Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Steven Zuber steamed into the penalty area from the left flank and attracted a sliding challenge from Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard. Since the referee did not point to the spot immediately, VAR intervened and asked the referee to review his decision.

After looking at the pitchside monitor, the referee did not hesitate to award Switzerland a penalty. Torino left-back Ricardo Rodríguez stepped up to take the spot-kick only to see Hugo Lloris make a fantastic save to keep France in the game. The penalty miss seemed to have left Switzerland players distraught momentarily as France made the most of the situation.

Within four minutes after Rodríguez's penalty miss, France turned the game on its head as Karim Benzema scored a brace in three minutes to give Les Bleus the lead. To add to Switzerland's misery, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba scored one of the most insane goals as he curled home a stunner to give France a 3-1 lead in the 75th minute.

However, the Swiss showed their mettle and fought back as they scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to make the game 3-3. The 90 minutes did not end there though as Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar with a volley in the last kick of regulation time. Switzerland managed to hold onto the game in extra time to force a penalty shootout.

Switzerland vs France penalty shootout: Kylian Mbappe penalty miss separates the two sides

Switzerland vs France penalty shootout was a classic as every Swiss play put the ball at the back of the net. The pressure then fell on Kylian Mbappe's shoulders, who saw his penalty saved by Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The PSG forward then took to social media to apologize to all the France fans for his penalty miss.

How did the footballing community react to Switzerland eliminating France from Euro 2020?

The rollercoaster of emotions their fans just went through. Pure pain. — Zito (@_Zeets) June 28, 2021

It happened again.



Last time the betting favorite entering the Euros were eliminated without winning a knockout round match?



2004 France, who lost to Greece -- the eventual champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/slqIDdMqL3 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 28, 2021

Did anyone remember that Switzerland won the Fifa U17 World Cup in 2009? Wowzers. — Fernando Duarte (@Fernando_Duarte) June 28, 2021

Image Credits: Euro 2020/Twitter