SYD Vs ADL Dream11: Sydney Vs Adelaide Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Syndey FC (SYD) will be facing Adelaide United (ADL) for their upcoming Australian A-League 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time on Friday, June 17 (Saturday, June 19 at 2:35 PM IST) at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Carlton, Sydney, Australia. Here is a look at the SYD vs ADL Dream11 prediction and SYD vs ADL Dream11 team.

SYD vs ADL preview

Adelaide United will be travelling to the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for their semi-final clash against Sydney FC. They met Brisbane Roar during the Elimination Finals, bagging a surprising 2-1 win even with an injured Craig Goodwin. The Sydney team has also had ample rest before the weekend game.

If they make it to the Finals, they will have a chance at a third back-to-back A-League title. Until now, no other team in A-League has even completed the feat. Their previous game, they were without Andrew Redmayne, Ryan McGowan and Rhyan Grant. Without some key stars, the team has goalkeeper Thomas Heward-Belle, makeshift right-back Paulo Retre and central defender Ben Warland to fall back on. They did so in the earlier game agains Brisbane, coming out on top with a 2-0 win.

This regular season, the teams met thrice. Each team bagged one win each, while their Matchweek 17 game turned into a 2-2 tie. Sydney is also 4-1 on the road. Adelaide bagged the first win early on, and remains their only win over Sydney looking at their last 15 meetings. On the other hand, Sydney has won nice, while the remaining five were draws.

They had last made it to the semi-finals in the 2019-20 season, losing to Perth Glory with a penalty shootout ending in the other team's favor. However, if Adelaide United wins the game, this will be their first final since the 2015-16 season.

SYD vs ADL team squads

Adelaide United (ADL) – Stefan Mauk, Ryan Pressure, Jonny Yull, Terence Lynch, Tommaso Silvestri, Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Michael Marrone, George Timotheou, Louis D’Arrigo, Mohamed Toure, Joe Caletti, James Delianov, Michael Jakobsen, Kusini Yengi, Pacifique Niyongabire, Joshua Cavallo, Yared Abetew, Javi López, Dakota Ochsenham, Jordan Elsey, Noah Smith, Ben Halloran, Yaya Dukuly, Ryan Kitto, Al Hassan Toure, Tomi Juric

Sydney FC (SYD) – Paulo Retre, Luke Ivanovic, Anthony Cáceres, Joel King, Michael Zullo, Jordi Swibel, Tom Heward-Belle, Calem Nieuwenhof, Patrick Wooden, Milos Ninkovic, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant, Andrew Redmayne, An ton Milinaric, Bobô, Callum Talbot, Alexander Baumjohann, Patrick Flottman, Luke Brattan, Ryan McGowan, Chris Zuvela, Adam Pavlesic, Harry Van Der Saag, Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Warland, Trent Buhagiar

SYD vs ADL Dream11 team

Goal-keeper – A Redmayne

Defender – A Wilkinson, R Grant, R Strain, J King

Mid-fielder – B Holloran, S Mauk, M Ninkovic, L Brattan

Forward – K Barbarouses (C), C Goodwin (VC)

Note: The SYD vs ADL player record and as a result, the SYD vs ADL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SYD vs ADL Dream11 team and SYD vs ADL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

