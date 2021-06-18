SYD Vs ADL Dream11: Sydney Vs Adelaide Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Source: Sydney FC Instagram
Syndey FC (SYD) will be facing Adelaide United (ADL) for their upcoming Australian A-League 2021 game. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time on Friday, June 17 (Saturday, June 19 at 2:35 PM IST) at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Carlton, Sydney, Australia. Here is a look at the SYD vs ADL Dream11 prediction and SYD vs ADL Dream11 team.
Adelaide United will be travelling to the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for their semi-final clash against Sydney FC. They met Brisbane Roar during the Elimination Finals, bagging a surprising 2-1 win even with an injured Craig Goodwin. The Sydney team has also had ample rest before the weekend game.
If they make it to the Finals, they will have a chance at a third back-to-back A-League title. Until now, no other team in A-League has even completed the feat. Their previous game, they were without Andrew Redmayne, Ryan McGowan and Rhyan Grant. Without some key stars, the team has goalkeeper Thomas Heward-Belle, makeshift right-back Paulo Retre and central defender Ben Warland to fall back on. They did so in the earlier game agains Brisbane, coming out on top with a 2-0 win.
This regular season, the teams met thrice. Each team bagged one win each, while their Matchweek 17 game turned into a 2-2 tie. Sydney is also 4-1 on the road. Adelaide bagged the first win early on, and remains their only win over Sydney looking at their last 15 meetings. On the other hand, Sydney has won nice, while the remaining five were draws.
They had last made it to the semi-finals in the 2019-20 season, losing to Perth Glory with a penalty shootout ending in the other team's favor. However, if Adelaide United wins the game, this will be their first final since the 2015-16 season.
Note: The SYD vs ADL player record and as a result, the SYD vs ADL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SYD vs ADL Dream11 team and SYD vs ADL prediction do not guarantee positive results.