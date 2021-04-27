SYD Vs MLV Dream11: Sydney FC Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction And Team News

Sydney FC lock horns against Melbourne Victory in their upcoming A-League clash on Tuesday. The Australian domestic league clash is all set to take place at the Netsrata Jubilee Stadium on April 27 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYD vs MLV Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

SYD vs MLV Match Preview

Sydney FC will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the reigning champions are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, winning two matches and playing out three draws in their recent outings. The hosts will head into the match after registering a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners. Currently slotted fourth on the league table, Sydney FC have 28 points to their name with sevens wins, and as many draws along with 4 losses from 18 games so far.

Melbourne Victory on the other hand have been pretty inconsistent in recent time. The visitors have a poor defensive record in recent games as Melbourne Victory have now conceded a staggering 11 goals in two matches so far. After recording a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Melbourne City, the visitors managed to bounce back and play out a 9 goal thriller that ended with a 5-4 scoreline in the favour of the Melbourne Victory.

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- K. Barbarouses or J. Butterfield

Vice-Captain- R. Gestede or L. Battan

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –A. Redmayne

Defenders – A. Wilkinson, D. Ryan, J. King, S. Roux

Midfielders – J. Brimmer, M. Ninkovic, J. Butterfield, L. Brattan

Strikers – R. Gestede, K. Barbarouses

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Sydney FC to register a comfortable win over Melbourne Victory on Tuesday.

Prediction- Sydney FC 3-1 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above SYD vs MLV Dream11 prediction, SYD vs MLV Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs MLV Dream11 Team and SYD vs MLV Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.