SYD Vs MLV Dream11: Sydney FC Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 23 of the ongoing A-League season sees Sydney FC lock horns against Melbourne Victory in their next match on Wednesday, May 19. The Australian domestic league clash will take place at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7 PM AEST (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the SYD vs MLV Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

SYD vs MLV Match Preview

Sydney FC start the match as the third-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded nine wins while playing out eight draws and losing five matches this season. With 35 points from 22 games, the hosts find themselves on par with fourth-placed Adelaide United and Macarthur FC with their superior goal difference record helping them get a high ranking. With just four points saving them from being kicked out of the top six, Sydney FC will be aiming to pocket their 10th win of the season and cement their position for the playoffs on Wednesday.

Melbourne Victory on the other hand find themselves on the opposite end of the table having registered just four wins while suffering from 15 defeats and playing out three draws so far this season. Currently slotted 11th on the league table with 15 points against their name. Melbourne Victory have nothing but pride to play for in this game. The visitors will also be hoping to end their league stage journey on a good note and ensure that they don't slip up to the last slot on the A-League table this season.

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Barbarouses or J. Brimmer

Vice-Captain - R. Gestede or M. Ninkovic

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Redmayne

Defenders – A. Wilkinson, S. Roux, J. King

Midfielders – J. Brimmer, L. Brattan, J. Butterfield, M. Ninkovic, C. McManaman

Strikers – R. Gestede, K. Barbarouses

SYD vs MLV Dream11 Prediction

Sydney FC start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points over Melbourne Victory on Wednesday.

Prediction- Sydney FC 1-0 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above SYD vs MLV Dream11 prediction, SYD vs MLV Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs MLV Dream11 Team and SYD vs MLV Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result