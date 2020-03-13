SYD Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And A-League Live Details

Sydney will play against Perth Glory in the A-League 2019-20 football match. Both teams will play the match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, March 14 at 5:00 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). Fans can play the SYD vs PG live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction, SYD vs PG Dream11 team and all other details regarding the game.

Also Read: Barcelona Stop All First-team Activity 'on Medical Advice'

SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction: Preview

Sydney is currently on top of the points table with 46 points. They have played a total of 18 matches out of which they have won 15 matches, lost 2 and drawn 1. In the earlier encounter between these teams, Perth Glory emerged victorious over Sydney FC with 3-1 scoreline. Sydney come into the match with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory and a win over Perth glory will consolidate their position on the top of the standings.



Also Read: Premier League Suspended As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits England's Football Leagues

On the other hand, Perth Glory are lying fifth with 30 points. They have played a total of 19 matches in which they have won 8 matches, lost 5 and drawn 6 matches. Perth Glory comes into the match after losing to Melbourne City 2-3 in their previous match. A win over table-toppers will help them move up the points table.

Also Read: Premier League, Champions League Call Off Matches

SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction: SYD vs PG Dream11 squad

SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction: SYD vs PG Dream11 squad: Sydney FC

Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Callum Talbot, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anton Milinaric, Thomas Main, Adam Le Fondre, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Hudson-Odoi Says He Has Recovered But Under Self-isolation

SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction: SYD vs PG Dream11 squad: Perth Glory

Tando Velaphi, Liam Reddy, Daniel Margush, Jacob Tratt, Gregory Wüthrich, James Meredith, Kim Soo-Boem, Tomislav Mrcela, Daniel Walsh, Diego Castro, Christopher Ikonomidis, Jake Brimmer, Trent Ostler, Joshua Rawlins, Juande, Kristian Popovic, Neil Kilkenny, Alex Grant, Joel Chianese, Bruno Fornaroli, Osama Malik, Nicholas D’Agostino, Vince Lia, Dane Ingham, Carlo Armiento, Gabriel Popovic

SYD vs PG Dream11 team: SYD vs PG Dream11 top picks

Here is the SYD vs PG Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction: SYD vs PG match prediction

Sydney FC are the favourites to win the game as per our SYD vs PG match prediction.

Note: The SYD vs PG match prediction is based on our own analysis and the SYD vs PG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.