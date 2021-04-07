SYD Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Sydney FC lock horns against Perth Glory in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday. The Australian domestic league fixture is set to be played on April 7 at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

SYD vs PG live: SYD vs PG Dream11 match preview

Sydney FC will head into the match brimming with confidence after managing to pull together a string of Impressive performances. Entering the match after recording a comprehensive 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory FC in their last outing, the hosts have suffered from only one defeat in their last six games. Sydney FC finds themselves slotted at the sixth position in the league having registered six wins, four draws, and the same number of losses this season so far. With 22 points agent their game, the hosts will aim to pick up three points and move up in the A-League standings on Wednesday.

Perth Glory on the other hand have not been at their best in recent times as the visitors have recorded only one win after their 3-1 victory over Brisbane Roar FC in their last week of February. They head into the match after suffering from a humiliating 2-0 loss at the hands of Macarthur FC and will be hoping to get back on the winning ways as soon as possible. Currently slotted 9th on the A-League table, Perth Glory had recorded five wins, two draws, and six losses this season accumulating 17 points so far. They find themselves on par at points with 8th ranked Brisbane Roar FC and will look at this match as an opportunity to move closer to the top six of the A-League.

SYD vs PG Playing 11

Sydney FC- Tom Heward-Belle. Rhyan Grant, Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Bobo, Luke Ivanovic

Perth Glory- Liam Reddy, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Nicholas D'Agostino, Neil Kilkenny, Declan Hughes, Daniel Stynes, Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

SYD vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Tom Heward-Belle

Defenders – Darryl Lachman, Rhyan Grant, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Joel King,

Midfielders – Nicholas D'Agostino, Anthony Caceres, Neil Kilkenny, Milos Ninkovic, Diego Castro

Strikers – Bruno Fornaroli

SYD vs PG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fornaroli

Vice-Captain - Anthony Caceres

SYD vs PG Match Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a draw and split points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sydney FC 1-1 Perth Glory

Note: The above SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction, SYD vs PG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs PG Dream11 Team and SYD vs PG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.