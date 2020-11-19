SYD Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Quick links:
Sydney FC will face Shanghai SIPG in the 2020 AFC Champions League campaign at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 19 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SHG Dream11 team and the probable SYD vs SHG playing 11.
Sydney FC have picked up just one point from their first two games of the competition and now sit third in the table. The Australian side started the campaign with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Yokohama F. Marinos before playing out a 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Shanghai SIPG are yet to play their first game as their earlier games were pushed back due to the pandemic in China. Based on recent form our SYD vs SHG match prediction is a goal-fest and a closely fought draw.
The two sides have played each other twice in the AFC Champions League, with both the games ending in high-scoring draws.
SYD vs SHG live: Sydney FC top picks
SYD vs SHG live: Shanghai SIPG top picks
Goalkeeper - Andrew Redmayne
Defenders - Rhyan Grant, Wei Lai, Joel King
Midfielders - Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Aaron Mooy, Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres (VC)
Forwards - Hulk (C), Kosta Barbarouses
