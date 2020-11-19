SYD Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Live

Sydney FC will face Shanghai SIPG in the 2020 AFC Champions League campaign at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 19 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SHG Dream11 team and the probable SYD vs SHG playing 11.

SYD vs SHG live: SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction and preview

Sydney FC have picked up just one point from their first two games of the competition and now sit third in the table. The Australian side started the campaign with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Yokohama F. Marinos before playing out a 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Shanghai SIPG are yet to play their first game as their earlier games were pushed back due to the pandemic in China. Based on recent form our SYD vs SHG match prediction is a goal-fest and a closely fought draw.

SYD vs SHG live: Sydney FC vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other twice in the AFC Champions League, with both the games ending in high-scoring draws.

SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction: Probable SYD vs SHG playing 11

Sydney FC probable 11 - Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant, Michael Zullo, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Miloš Ninković, Kosta Barbarouses, Stefan Colakovski

SYD vs SHG live: Top picks for SYD vs SHG Dream11 team

SYD vs SHG live: Sydney FC top picks

Anthony Caceres

Paulo Retre

SYD vs SHG live: Shanghai SIPG top picks

Aaron Mooy

Hulk

SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SHG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andrew Redmayne

Defenders - Rhyan Grant, Wei Lai, Joel King

Midfielders - Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Aaron Mooy, Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres (VC)

Forwards - Hulk (C), Kosta Barbarouses

Note: The above SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SHG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs SHG Dream11 team and SYD vs SHG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sydney FC Twitter