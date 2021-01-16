SYD Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A- League Game Preview

Sydney FC (SYD) and the Western Sydney Wanderers FC (SYW) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 16 at 5:05 PM AEDT (11:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Stadium Australia in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia. Here is our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction, top picks and SYD vs SYW Dream11 team.

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction and preview

After losing their opening game, the Western Sydney Wanderers bounced back by battering the Newcastle Jets by 2-1 in their recent outing. The Wanderers have a good squad and would be filled with confidence ahead of the match. Sydney FC, on the other hand, won their first game against the Wellington Phoenix and will be intent on maintaining their stronghold in the league.

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 team and schedule

Australian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 5:05 PM AEDT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Squads

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Sydney FC Squad

Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Callum Talbot, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Patrick Flottmann, Anton Mlinaric, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Harry Van der Saag, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anthony Cáceres, Chris Zuvela, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Jordi Swibel, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Kosta Barbarouses

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers FC Squad

Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Bruce Kamau, Jordan O’Doherty, Bernie Ibini, Simon Cox, Kwame Yeboah, Tate Russell, James Troisi, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Kosta Grozos, Nicolai Muller, Daniel Margush, Mark Natta, Patrick Ziegler, Thomas Aquilina, Oliver Kalac

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 team, top picks

Sydney FC: Patrick Flottmann, Luke Brattan, Trent Buhagiar

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Ziggy Gordon, James Troisi, Simon Cox

SYD vs SYW Match prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Daniel Margush

Defenders: Patrick Flottmann, Joel King, Ziggy Gordon, Tass Mourdoukoutas

Midfielders: James Troisi, Tate Russell, Luke Brattan

Forwards: Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses, Simon Cox

SYD vs SYW team: SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Sydney FC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SYW Dream11 team, probable SYD vs SYW playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs SYW Dream11 team and SYD vs SYW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Western Sydney Wanderers FC/ Twitter