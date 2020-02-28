SYD Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All A-League Match Details

Sydney FC will play against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League on Friday, February 28, 2020. The match will be played at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Let us look at SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SYW Dream11 team and SYD vs SYD Dream11 top picks and other match details.
Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney.
Date: Friday, February 28, 2020.
Time: 2.30 PM IST
CEO @drt15: “Let’s focus on those making our matches uniquely different. We’ve got to harness that energy and passion. We’re 15 years into that journey and it’s going to get better.”#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions #SFCinBusiness— Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 28, 2020
Sydney FC are currently leading in A-League points table. They have bagged 14 victories in 16 games while losing just once. They have a 13-point lead over second-placed Perth Glory. On the other hand, the Western Sydney Wanderers are placed eighth on the points table with just six wins in 17 games this season.
While there are many options for the SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks, we recommend taking these two players as your captain and vice-captain as part of our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction.
Captain: Adam Le Fondre
Vice-captain: Kosta Barbarouses
Here is the SYD vs SYW Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -
Goalkeeper: Daniel Lopar
Defenders: Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan
Midfielders: Nicolai Muller, Milos Ninkovic, Keanu Baccus
Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Kwame Yeboah
Sydney FC are the favourites to win the match against Western Sydney Wanderers FC as per our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction and SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks.
