SYD Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All A-League Match Details

Sydney FC will play against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League on Friday, February 28, 2020. The match will be played at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Let us look at SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction, SYD vs SYW Dream11 team and SYD vs SYD Dream11 top picks and other match details.

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney.

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 Match Preview

CEO @drt15: “Let’s focus on those making our matches uniquely different. We’ve got to harness that energy and passion. We’re 15 years into that journey and it’s going to get better.”#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions #SFCinBusiness — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 28, 2020

Sydney FC are currently leading in A-League points table. They have bagged 14 victories in 16 games while losing just once. They have a 13-point lead over second-placed Perth Glory. On the other hand, the Western Sydney Wanderers are placed eighth on the points table with just six wins in 17 games this season.

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Squads from which SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks can be chosen

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction - Sydney FC Squad: Andrew Redmayne (gk),Patrick Flottman, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson (c), Alex Baumjohann, Ryan McGowan, Adam Le Fondre, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar Joel King, Anthony Caceres, Luke Ivanovic, Thomas Heward-Belle (gk), Harry van der Saag, Rhyan Grant, Marco Tilio, Luke Brattan, Jordi Swibel, alem Nieuwenhof

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction - Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Daniel Lopar(GK), Dylan McGowan, Daniel Georgievski, Matthew Jurman, Mitchell Duke (c), Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Muller, Simon Cox, Bruce Kamau, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Nicholas Suman (GK), Ali Auglah

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks

While there are many options for the SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks, we recommend taking these two players as your captain and vice-captain as part of our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction.

Captain: Adam Le Fondre

Vice-captain: Kosta Barbarouses

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction: SYD vs SYW Dream11 team

Here is the SYD vs SYW Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Daniel Lopar

Defenders: Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan

Midfielders: Nicolai Muller, Milos Ninkovic, Keanu Baccus

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Kwame Yeboah

SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction

Sydney FC are the favourites to win the match against Western Sydney Wanderers FC as per our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction and SYD vs SYW Dream11 top picks.

Note: Our SYD vs SYW Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the SYD vs SYW Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

