SYD Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, A-League Live

Sydney FC will host Wellington Phoenix FC in the upcoming clash of the A-League at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Sydney FC are currently on the top spot of the points table with a total of 48 points to their name. They have managed to bag 15 wins in the 20 games played in the season so far (Draws 3, Losses 2). They have found the net 42 times in the season and have conceded only 16 goals. Sydney FC enter the clash on the back of consecutive draws.

As for Wellington Phoenix FC, they are on the third spot of the points table with a total of 36 points in the season so far. They have emerged victorious in 11 out of the 20 games played in the season (Draws 3, Losses 6). They found the back of the net 33 times and have conceded 23 goals. Wellington Phoenix FC go into this game after a 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

The SYD vs WEL live match will commence on Friday, July 17 at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, SYD vs WEL live details and SYD vs WEL Dream11 team.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

SYD vs WEL Dream11 team

Also Read | Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers

SYD vs WEL live: SYD vs WEL match prediction, top picks

Ulises Davila (Captain) David Ball (Vice-captain) Gary Hooper Adam Le Fondre Kosta Barbarouses Milos Ninkovic.

Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction: SYD vs WEL Dream11 team, SYD vs WEL playing 11

SYD vs WEL match prediction: SYD predicted playing XI

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Luke Brattan, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Milos Ninkovic, Harry Van Der Saag

SYD vs WEL match prediction: WEL predicted playing XI

Wellington Phoenix FC: Stefan Marinovic, Luke DeVere, Steven Taylor, Liberato Cacace, Tim Payne, Matti Steinmann, Cameron Devlin, Reno Piscopo, David Ball, Ulises Davila, Gary Hooper

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction

Our SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction is that Sydney FC will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, SYD vs WEL top picks and SYD vs WEL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Sydney FC/Instagram)