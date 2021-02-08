SYD Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-league Match Preview

Sydney FC are set to take on Wellington Pheonix in their next A-league game on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Monday, February 8 with kick-off at 1:40 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

Sydney FC registered a massive 3-0 victory over Macarthur FC in their previous competitive outing as they won their league game this season. Currently slotted 6th on the table, the hosts have managed to accumulate 7 points from 4 matches. The reigning A-League champions will look to continue their impressive run of form and find some consistency as the tournament progresses.

Wellington Phoenix on the other hand are currently slotted 11th on the A-League table. The New Zealand-based outfit will be starting the match brimming with confidence after they registered a narrow win against table-toppers Central Coast Mariners in their previous A-league encounter. It was their first win of the season as Ufuk Talay’s men look to go on par with their opponents by walking away with three points on Monday

SYD vs WEL Playing 11

Sydney FC- Andrew Redmayne, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

Wellington Phoenix- Stefan Marinovic, Luke DeVere, Joshua Laws, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Tomer Hemed, Cameron Devlin, David Ball, Ulises Davila

SYD vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Andrew Redmayne

Defenders- Joel King, James McGarry, Rhyan Grant, Joshua Laws

Midfielders- Alexander Baumjohann, Cameron Devlin, Anthony Caceres, Clayton Lewis

Strikers- Kosta Barbarouses, Ulises Davila

SYD vs WEL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Ulises Davila or Kosta Barbarouses

Vice-Captain- Cameron Devlin or Alexander Baumjohann

SYD vs WEL Match Prediction

Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix both have most of their players available for selection and will likely field their best starting 11 with three points up for grabs. While Sydney FC will look to break into the top four, Wellington Phoenix are expected to be focused on finding their feet and continue to replicate performances from their win against Central Coast Mariners as they aim for three points. We expect a thrilling encounter and predict the match to end in a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out over the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Sydney FC 0-0 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, SYD vs WEL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs WEL Dream11 Team and SYD vs WEL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.