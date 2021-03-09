SYD Vs WST Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Sydney FC square off against Western United in the upcoming A-League match on Wednesday. The Australian league fixture is set to be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on March 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at SYD vs WST Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

SYD vs WST live: SYD vs WST Dream11 match preview

Sydney FC are currently slotted eighth on the A-League table as they have pocketed three wins, played out the same number of draws and suffered from three losses in their 9 league games. With 12 points to their name, the defending champions have struggled to find some consistency and as they walk into the game following a four-match winless run. Western United on the other hand are just a position below their Wednesday's opponents with only a single point separating both teams. They will be focused on overtaking their opponents as a win for the visitors on Wednesday will see them jump two places and move closer to the top six.

SYD vs WST Playing 11

Sydney FC- Tom Heward-Belle, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

Western United- Filip Kurto, Ivan Vujica, Andrew Durante, Aaron Calver, Víctor Sanchez, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Alessandro Diamanti, Tomislav Uskok, Besart Berisha

SYD vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Filip Kurto

Defenders – Joel King, Aaron Calver, Rhyan Grant, Andrew Durante

Midfielders - Víctor Sanchez, Alexander Baumjohann, Alessandro Diamanti, Milos Ninkovic,

Strikers - Kosta Barbarouses, Besart Berisha

SYD vs WST Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Besart Berisha or Milos Ninkovic

Vice-Captain- Kosta Barbarouses or Alessandro Diamanti

SYD vs WST Match Prediction

Both teams walk into the match itching to turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways. They will be desperate for a victory but will also be wary of a slip up which could affect their chances of making it into the top six. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sydney FC 1-1 Western United

Note: The above SYD vs WST Dream11 prediction, SYD vs WST Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD vs WST Dream11 Team and SYD vs WST Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.