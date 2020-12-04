SYD VS YKFM Dream11 Prediction, Squad Picks, Playing 11, Asian Champions League Preview

Sydney FC squares off against Yokohama F. Marinos in the Group H of the Asian champions league tie. The match is scheduled to take place on December 4 at the Al Janoub Stadium. Have a look at SYD vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the match.

Sydney FC is currently at the bottom of the group H having managed to win only 1 of their 5 games in the competition. They managed to register an astounding 4-0 victory against Shanghai SIPG before heading into this game and look forward to carrying on the winning momentum.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, has topped the Group H of the Asian Champions League earning 12 points from 5 matches. Having lost only a single game and not splitting points in any other fixture, the Japanese side is amongst the tournament's favourites. They have already qualified for the knock-out stage and will aim to better their record as they head into the fixture.

SYD vs YKFM Dream11 team (Squad to be selected from)

Sydney FC- Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Levi Kaye, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel

Shanghai SIPG- Yan Junling, Sun Le, Chen Wai, Tong Guo, Jiazheng Sun, Kun Liang, Changcheng Yan, Yu Rui, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Zhang Yi, Yang Shiyuan, Fu Huan, En’ge Zhang, He Guan, Maoshi Yang, Rui Mao, Hubo Tian, Weiyi Zhang, Jianjun Dai, Shen Hou, Cai Huikang, Oscar, Wei Zhen, Lei Wenjie, Yu Hao, Chunxin Chen, Wenzhuo Cai, Jian Shi, Muzi Zhang, Hao Peng, Chenghong Xuezhi, Zhang Wei, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes, Hulk, Lu Wenjun, Li Shenglong, Lin Chuangyi, Yu Hai, Aaron Mooy, Boyan Jia, Chen Binbin, Zhurun Liu, Lihao Ren, Jinglin Shang

SYD vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, SYD vs YKFM Playing 11

Sydney FC: Adam Pavlesic, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Calem Nieuwenhof, Luke Brattan, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres

Yokohama F. Marinos: Powell Obinna Obi, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Theerathon Bunmatan, Ken Matsubara, Marcos Junior, Takahiro Ogihara, Takuya Kida, Erik, Ryo Takano, Teruhito Nakagawa

SYD vs YKFM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- P. Obinna Obi

Defenders- R. Grant, A.Wilkinson, S Hatanaka, T Bunmathan

Midfielders- T. Nakagawa, C. Nieuwrnhof, M Ninkovic, M.Junior

Forwards-T. Buhagir, K.Barbarouses

SYD vs YKFM match prediction

Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama F Marino’s team will look at the fixture as an opportunity to fix up their nitty-gritty issues before they head for the knockout stages. We predict a comfortable win for them over the Australian outfit. Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Sydney FC

Note: The SYD vs YKFM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SYD vs YKFM playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

