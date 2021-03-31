SYD-W Vs MLV-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield League Match Preview

Sydney FC Women are set to lock horns against Melbourne Victory in their upcoming Westfield league match on Wednesday. The match is set to be played on March 31 at the Cromer Park in Sydney with the kickoff scheduled for 2:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

SYD-W vs MLV-W live: SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 match preview

Sydney FC Women walk into the match as the second-ranked team on the table having recorded eight wins while playing out one draw and losing two games in the league so far. With 25 points to their name and a game in hand. The hosts of this game have the chance to move to the top of the ranking and overtake Brisbane Roar who are currently on par with Sydney FC Women but slotted about them on the league table due to a superior goal difference record. However, Sydney FC Women face an uphill task in Melbourne Victory and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points at the end of this match.

Melbourne Victory are not far behind their Wednesday opponents at the visitors find themselves occupying third place in the Westfield W-League standings. Walking onto the game after recording seven wins, two draws, and the same number of losses, The Melbourne outfit has gathered 23 points in the league so far. They are just two points away from match Sydney FC Women's point tally and will look at this game as an opportunity to move up the second rank in the League with a win on Wednesday.

SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team: SYD-W vs MLV-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper – G. Garton

Defenders – C. Mclean, N. Tobin, A. Beard

Midfielders – C. Wheeler, T. Polias, O. Cooney-Cross, P. Ibini-Isei

Strikers –R. Siemsen, C. Vine, L. De Vanna

SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- R. Siemsen or C. Vine

Vice-Captain - L. De Vanna, or P. Ibini-Isei

SYD-W vs MLV-W Match Prediction

Sydney FC Women have been winless in their last two games and will be itching to get back on the right track. However, their opponents are on a roll as they head into the match following a 7-game unbeaten record. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Melbourne Victory to eke out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sydney FC Women1-2 Melbourne Victory Women

Note: The above SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 prediction, SYD-W vs MLV-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYD-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team and SYD-W vs MLV-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.