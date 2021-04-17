Sydney FC Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Sydney FC hosts Adelaide United in their upcoming A-League clash on Sunday. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played on Sunday, April 18 at the Leichhardt Oval with the kickoff scheduled for 11:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Sydney FC vs Adelaide United live stream and playing 11s alongside other details of this clash.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Match Preview

Sydney FC will walk into the match after managing to put together a string of impressive performances as they are currently on a three-game unbeaten run, going up continuously on the A-League table. After suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to their Sunday opponents in the reverse leg, the hosts have managed to bounce back by registering consecutive wins over Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory. Their latest outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City FC.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, will start the match as the third-ranked team on the A-League table. They recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Sydney FC in their previous head-to-head meeting as Craig Goodwin scored the only goal of the game. Goodwins converted his 76th-minute penalty to help his team walk away with three points. While Adelaide United will be aiming for a similar outcome on Sunday, Sydney FC will look to stop their opponents from pulling a double over them. As per our Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction, the latter start as favourites.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Sydney FC - Tom Heward-Belle, Rhyan Grant, Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Bobo, Luke Ivanovic.

Adelaide United - Joe Gauci, Ryan Strain, Noah Smith, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric.

Where to watch Sydney FC vs Adelaide United live in Australia?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Sydney FC vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. To answer the 'Where to watch Sydney FC vs Adelaide United live in Australia?' query, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505. In India, the match kicks off at 3.35 pm ACST.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

We expect the match to be a thrilling encounter and predict a narrow win for Adelaide United at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Sydney FC 1-2 Adelaide United