Sydney FC Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League 2021 Live

Sydney FC will square off against Central Coast Mariners in A-League after sharing the spoils in the game against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. The match will be played on Friday, January 22, 2021. Here are the Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners live?

There will be no official live broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners live:

Venue: Netsrata Jubilee Stadium

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and preview

Sydney FC suffered a major setback in the previous game against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Despite bagging the lead courtesy of a spot-kick from Kosta Barbarouses, James Troisi equalised for Wanderers. Ironically, Central Coast Mariners lost out to the Wanderers in their previous clash with Nicolai Muller netting a late goal to bag the three points for his side.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners team news

Sydney FC face a daunting task as they take on Central Coast Mariners with several injuries on the fore. Michael Zullo is out due to a calf injury, while Bobo is yet to regain his complete fitness. Adam Pavlesic has suffered from a collarbone injury and is out for an indefinite period. But Patrick Flottmann has been promoted while Calem Nieuwenhof marks his return to the squad following injury.

On the other hand, Central Coast Mariners have reported no injuries before the clash. But Lewis Miller has not been included in the squad due to technical reasons. Stefan Jankovic and Michal Janota have completed their quarantine and make way into the squad while Dan Hall has been promoted.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners probable XI

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Joel King, Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Miloš Ninković, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel Desilva, Alou Kuol, Matt Simon, Joshua Nisbet

A-League standings update

Central Coast Mariners sit fourth in the A-League standings. They have racked up six points after three games, with two victories and a defeat to their credit. On the other hand, Sydney FC languish at the sixth spot, having managed four points this season. Sydney FC have played two games as yet, managing a victory and a draw each.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Sydney FC have better head-to-head stats, with 15 wins as compared to eight victories for Central Coast Mariners. Sydney FC, hence, are the favourites to win the tie 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC website