Sydney FC Vs Macarthur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live 

Sydney FC will square off against Macarthur at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday, February 28. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 PM local time (10:35 AM IST). Here's a look at the Sydney FC vs Macarthur team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur game preview

Defending champions Sydney FC have had a relatively poor start to their A-League campaign this season and are currently eighth on the A-League table. Steve Corica's men have managed just 11 points from seven games, with three wins, two draws and two defeats. Sydney FC suffered their second defeat of the season, a 3-2 loss against Melbourne City, on Tuesday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host A-League newbies Macarthur over the weekend. A positive result over on Sunday would reaffirm their title ambitions for the current campaign and remind their domestic rivals of the quality they possess.

Meanwhile, Macarthur are in third place on the A-League table, with 14 points from their nine games. Ante Milicic's side, however, fell to a heavy 4-1 loss at the hands of Western United last time around and will be keen to come back strong in this one.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur team news, injuries and suspensions

Sydney FC will be without goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic once again as the 18-year-old was involved in a nasty clash in the AFC Champions League several weeks ago. Midfielder Chris Zuvela is also sidelined with an injury.

For the visitors, Milislav Popovic is the only absentee. The 23-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance throughout the 2020-21 season. Matt Derbyshire, who has five goals in his last three outings, will lead the attack for Macarthur.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur prediction

These two teams met earlier in the season and Sydney FC emerged as 3-0 winners in a comfortable victory. However, our prediction for this game is a 2-1 win for Macarthur.

A-League live: Where to watch Sydney FC vs Macarthur live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the A-League games in India. However, the Sydney FC vs Macarthur live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image Credits - Macarthur, Sydney FC Instagram