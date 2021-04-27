Sydney FC Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Team News, A-League Live Telecast

Sydney FC will take on the Melbourne Victory in a rescheduled Matchday 13 fixture of the A-League regular season. The game will be played at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and will begin at 3:05 PM IST on Tuesday, April 27. Here's a look at how to watch Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory live stream, team news and our Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction for the same.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory have had little cause to celebrate over the course of the season but now have two wins on either side of a 7-0 defeat which cost Grant Brebner his job. Interim boss Steve Kean got the three points in his first match in charge, in an exhilarating 5-4 win over the Western Sydney Wanderers. Victory have been ruled out from the race to finish in the top four, with the club rooted at second from bottom in the A-League points table. Kean will hope that his side can muster a few wins and end the season on a positive note.

As for Sydney FC, they are locked in a battle for a top-four spot in the A-League points table and any slips could prove fatal in their quest for the knockouts. The hosts are currently fourth in the table, but only five points ahead of ninth-placed Brisbane Roar, who have three games in hand. Sydney FC have three successive draws coming into this clash and haven't tasted defeat since their loss to Adelaide United on March 28. Steve Corica's side remain favourites to clinch the three points on Tuesday, and it will take Melbourne Victory a herculean effort to take points off the game.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory team news

Adam Le Fondre, who returned from his stint in the ISL, is currently in quarantine but will be available for the final four games of the season. Meanwhile, Rhyan Grant is back in the squad after serving his suspension, and Corica will consider making alterations for the fixture, bringing the likes of Trent Buhagiar and Paulo Retre in the mix. Kean is likely to stick with his side that clinched a win last time out, with Adama Traore, who returned from suspension, likely to be the only change.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory team news: Predicted XIs

Sydney FC: Redmayne; Van Der Saag, McGowan, Wilkinson, King; Buhagiar, Caceres, Brattan, Ninkovic; Bobo, Barbarouses

Melbourne Victory: Acton; Roux, Broxham, Ryan, Lauton; Brimmer, Butterfield; Kamsoba, Kruse, Folami; Gestede

How to watch Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:35 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 3:05 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Sydney FC Twitter)