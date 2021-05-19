Sydney FC Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For Australian League

Sydney FC host Melbourne Victory in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday, May 19. The Australian domestic league fixture will take place at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7 PM AEST (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, team news, alongside other details of the match.

Our busy end to the season continues tonight with a visit to Jubilee Stadium



Third-ranked Sydney FC square off against Melbourne Victory who are slotted 11th on the A-League points table. Both the teams will head into the following a contrasting run of results as the hosts recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Western United in their previous outing while the visitors suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Macarthur FC in their latest A-League game.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

There have been no recent news on injury and health scares for both the teams as Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory look to field their strongest 11 on Wednesday. The hosts are expected to hand Adam Le Fondre a starting berth with Alexander Baumjohann and Anthony Caceres likely to be rested for the game. Melbourne Victory on the other hand will head into the match without the services of two first-team players as Robbie Kruse remains unavailable for the Wednesday clash while Nicholas Ansell still warms the bench and waits to complete his suspension.

Where to watch Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory live stream?

The Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory match will not telecast in India. However, fans can watch the clash on the official ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: May 19 at 7 PM AEST

Indian date and time: May 19 at 2:35 PM IST

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Australia

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney FC will head into the match with a competitive edge in their arsenal having defeated the visitors five times in their previous head-to-head encounters. Their latest win saw Sydney FC record a narrow 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory came earlier last month. They will be hoping to replicate a similar result on Wednesday while the visitors will be aiming to break their opponent's record and stop Sydney FC from pulling over a double against them. On the basis of the current form, we expect Sydney FC to register a comfortable win on Wednesday.

Prediction- Sydney FC 1-0 Melbourne Victory