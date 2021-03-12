Sydney FC Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Match Preview

The next match in the A-League 2021 season will feature Sydney FC locking horns with Newcastle Jets at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:35 AM IST on Saturday, March 13. Here are the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream details, where to watch Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live in India, and our Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction and preview

Defending champions Sydney FC have had a miserable season so far as they are currently seventh in the A-League standings. Sydney FC are currently nine points behind A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners, having played a game less. Moreover, Sydney FC have just managed one win (2D 2L) in their last five league games. Sydney FC will hope to get back to winning ways against Newcastle Jets, who have had a terrible season.

The Jets have struggled as they are currently in eleventh place in the A-League standings with just three wins all season. However, a win for Newcastle Jets on Saturday could see them leapfrog Sydney FC in the table. Although Sydney FC have struggled this season, we still expect them to beat Newcastle Jets 2-1.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets team news

Ahead of the clash against Newcastle Jets, Sydney FC will only be without Adam Pavlesic, who suffered a horrible clash in the AFC Champions League in December. Meanwhile, Paulo Retre will be eligible for selection after he served his suspension against Brisbane Roar. Craig Deans will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Jason Hoffman as all three are injured going into this game.

INS & OUTS | For the first time, Liridon Krasniqi is in the squad ðŸ‘Š



âž¡ https://t.co/wmZm9s1ZhU#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/OSiHFrffa1 — NEWCASTLE JETS FC âœˆï¸ (@NewcastleJetsFC) March 12, 2021

Sydney FC probable starting 11: Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Newcastle Jets probable starting 11: Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Where to watch Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live in India?

As of now, there is no official A-League broadcast available in India. However, the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. The live scores for the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the A-League and the two teams.

Note: The Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.