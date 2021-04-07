Sydney FC Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

The next match in the A-League 2021 season features Sydney FC locking horns with Perth Glory at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 2:35 PM IST. Here is the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory team news, how to watch Sydney FC vs Perth Glory live stream in India and other details of this exciting A-League encounter.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Both teams have displayed inconsistent form over the season and this game is a must-win for both sides. The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw with goals scored in each half. Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring for Perth Glory in the 43rd minute whereas Bobo equalised for Sydney FC in the 63rd minute to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

Syndey FC's current season has been extremely disappointing as they have failed to replicate last year's exceptional form. The reigning champions are in sixth place in the A-League table and are eight points off leaders Central Coast Mariners FC with two games in hand. However, with three wins (1D 1L) in their last five league games, Sydney FC could still fight for the title this season.

On the other hand, Perth Glory have not had the best of seasons either. Richard Garcia's men are currently in ninth place in the A-League table and have only won one game (2D 4L) in their last seven league games. Considering the recent form of the two teams, our Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction is Sydney FC 2-0 Perth Glory.

"We didn't get what we wanted last time in Perth. We want more goals and we want to continue on from the game against Victory."



Head Coach Steve Corica previews tomorrow night's clash against Perth Glory...#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) April 6, 2021

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory team news

Heading into this game, Sydney FC will be without Adam Pavlesic, Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela due to injuries. Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be sidelined for this game. Meanwhile, Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and is likely to feature in the starting line-up.

How to watch Sydney FC vs Perth Glory live in India?

Unfortunately, the A-League live telecast of Sydney FC vs Perth Glory will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Sydney FC vs Perth Glory live stream on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Note: The Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.