Sydney FC Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Preview

Following a thrilling win over Macarthur, Sydney FC will take on Wellington Phoenix in the A-League up next. The match will be played on Monday, February 8, 2021. Here are the Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix live -

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 1.40 pm IST

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Sydney FC managed to overcome the Macarthur challenge in the previous game. Patrick Wood struck twice in the second half, apart from a goal from Milos Ninkovic to bag maximum points from the clash. Besides, Macarthur suffered a setback early in the game following the red card to Mark Milligan as early as the 21st minute.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, managed to bag their first victory of the season, against Central Coast Mariners. Ulises Davila bagged the opener for Phoenix in the 15th minute, only for Alou Kuol to equalise minutes before half-time. But Jaushua Sotirio scored the winner for Phoenix in the closing minutes to bag three points for his side.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Michael Zullo misses out for the next one week due to a calf injury, apart from Harry Van der Saag's absence from the squad due to ankle woes. Adam Pavlesic has been excluded from Sydney FC squad due to a collarbone injury. Bobo and Chris Zubella have been called up to replace the injured players.

Wellington Phoenix will have to cope in the absence of Jaushua Sotirio. The player misses out on action for the next four to six weeks due to a knee injury. But Liam McGing, Reno Piscopo and Sam Sutton have been called up for the game against Sydney FC.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix probable XIs

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar.

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Tim Payne, Luke DeVere, Joshua Laws, James McGarry, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Ulises Davila, Clayton Lewis, David Ball, Tomer Hemed.

A-League standings update

Sydney FC have managed two victories after four fixtures and languish at the sixth spot with seven points to their credit. Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix have racked up just one victory, against league leaders Central Coast Mariners. Phoenix languish at the 11th spot in the A-League standings with four points in as many games.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

Sydney FC are the favourites to win the game against Wellington Phoenix with a 2-0 scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC Website