Sydney Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory will battle it out in the final game of the Westfield W-League to clinch the Premier's Plate. The match will be played on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here are the Sydney vs Melbourne Victory live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

How to watch Sydney vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Sydney vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Sydney vs Melbourne Victory live:

Venue: Cromer Park

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 2.05 PM IST

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory prediction and preview

We love a goal at Cromer Park ðŸ™Œ



Who'll be scoring first tonight against Melbourne?



ðŸ“¸ by Dan Ullman#SydneyIsSkyBlue #BigBlue — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) March 31, 2021

Sydney lost out on the opportunity to claim the top spot in the W-League standings following their draw against Canberra United. Sydney FC could barely manage a shot on target throughout the course of the game suggestive of their struggle in front of goal. On the other hand, Melbourne Victory made the most of their clash against Perth Glory as they hammered six goals in the game. Melina Ayres and Kyra Cooney-Cross bagged a brace each to help their side complete an epic victory.

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory team news

Cortnee Vine will miss out on the final game of the competition due to a knee injury. Similarly, Liz Ralston and Ellie Brush also sit out on the sidelines due to their respective knee injuries. Meanwhile, Charlie Rule and Eliza Campbell have been promoted for the clash against Melbourne Victory. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory have reported no injuries prior to the clash.

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory probable XIs

Sydney: Eliza Campbell, Angelique Hristodoulou, Ally Green, Natalie Tobin, Charlize Rule, Princess Ibini, Clare Wheeler, Teres Polias, Remy Siemsen, Taylor Ray, Allira Toby.

Melbourne Victory: Gaby Garton, Polly Doran, Claudia Bunge, Kayla Ann Morrison, Angela Beard, Melinda Barbieri, Amy Jackson, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Annalie Longo, Melina Ayres, Lisa De Vanna.

W-League standings update

The two teams have the opportunity to clinch the W-League Premier's Plate with a victory on Wednesday. Sydney FC sit tied up equally with Brisbane Roar and a draw will be sufficient to claim the top spot and clinch the Premier's Plate. But Melbourne Victory will have to bag three points against Sydney FC as they currently have 23 points to their credit.

Sydney vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Melbourne Victory are undefeated in the previous seven league games and hence are the favourites to win the final game of the league against Sydney FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC Twitter