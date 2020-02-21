SYW Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And A-League Match Details

Adelaide United will enter the tie against Western Sydney Wanderers as clear favourites to bag all three points. Both teams will face-off at the Bankwest Stadium on Friday in a bid to progress further up in the A-League standings. You can play the SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Adelaide United gear up to take on Western Sydney Wanderers

SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction

SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction - Western Sydney Wanderers squad

Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Dylan McGowan, Radoslaw Majewski, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Simon Cox, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O'Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jake Trew

SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction - Adelaide United squad

Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D'Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

SYW vs ADL Dream11 match schedule

Date- Friday, February 21, 2020

Kick-Off- 02:00 PM IST

Venue- Bankwest Stadium

SYW vs ADL Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: D Lopard

Defenders: P Ziegler, D Georgievski, C Nunn, M Maria

Midfielders: K Baccus, C Yongbin, B Halloran (VC)

Forwards: M Duke (C), M Adam, K Opseth

Adelaide United will start as favourites to win against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SYW vs ADL Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The SYW vs ADL Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

