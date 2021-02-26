SYW Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Schedule, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will take on Adelaide United FC in their upcoming A-League game on Saturday, February 27. The game will be held at the Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney, Australia. The game will begin at 5:00 PM AEDT (11:35 AM IST). Here is the SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction, team and other details about the upcoming A-Lague matchup.

SYW vs ADL live: SYW vs ADL preview

After finishing 9th in the 2019-20 campaign, the Western Sydney Wanderers are playing with newfound determination and improvement. While they lost their opening game to Macarthur, they will face Adelaide United after an unbeaten streak. The team has won their last seven games, which include impressive wins over the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, have also had a good run this time. However, inconsistency might keep them from the playoffs, currently placed seventh. Their defence is said to be lacking, as they play with the league's worst defensive record this season. They were also recently on a three-game losing streak, which was snapped aster a 3-2 victory over the Mariners.

The Wanderers are also on a three-game winning streak against the Adelaide United since their January 2019 loss.

SYW vs ADL live: Predicted SYW vs ADL playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers – Margush, McGowan, Gordon, Georgievski, Dorrans, Baccus, Mourdoukoutas, Troisi, Ibini-Isei, Cox and Russell.

Adelaide United – Delianov, Jakobsen, Elsey, Smith, Caletti, D'Arrigo; Dukuly, Strain;Mauk, Halloran and Juric.

SYW vs ADL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: James Delianov

Defenders: Dylan McGowan, Ziggy Gordon, Noam Smith

Midfielders: Graham Dorrans, Keanu Bacus, Tate Russell, Stefan Mauk, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Forwards: Simon Cox, Tomi Juric

SYW vs ADL Dream11 prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

SYW vs ADL Dream11 team captain: Simon Cox, Tomi Juric

SYW vs ADL Dream11 team vice-captain: Graham Dorrans, Tate Russell

SYW vs ADL match prediction

With their current unbeaten record, the Wanderers remain favourites to win the game. Adelaide United's defense might prevent them from a possible win.

Team news

As per reports, Wanderers caption McGowan will return and lead the team after his ankle injury last week. Carl Robinson, however, will be without goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic who is out with an injury. Michael Jakobsen (calf) and Ryan Kurto (knee) will also miss the games. Additonally, Nathan Konstandopoulos is ruled out due to his ruptured ACL.

